What happens if Egypt win, tie or lose vs Ivory Coast today in AFCON 2025 quarterfinals?

AFCON 2025 will determine the tournament’s final four teams this afternoon, as Egypt take on Ivory Coast at Adrar Stadium in the last quarterfinal match of the day. While both teams fight for their spot in the semifinals, Senegal wait to find out who their opponent will be.

Egypt reach this stage in great form after qualifying first in their group and remaining undefeated so far. In the Round of 16, they defeated Benin 3-1, who managed to take the match into extra time but could not hold the draw to reach a penalty shootout.

On the Ivory Coast side, the Elephants also arrive at this stage undefeated, having finished as group leaders alongside Cameroon. In their last match, they easily crushed Burkina Faso 3-0 to continue their path toward defending the title they won in the previous edition.

What happens if Egypt win vs Ivory Coast?

If Egypt manage to defeat Ivory Coast in the quarterfinals, the team led by Mohamed Salah will advance to the semifinals, where they will face Senegal on January 14.

Mohamed Salah celebrates his goal vs Benin. (@EgyptNT_EN)

What happens if Egypt and Ivory Coast tie?

If the score is level after 90 minutes, the match will proceed to two 15-minute halves of extra time. Should the deadlock remain after this period, a penalty shootout will be used to decide which nation advances to the semifinals.

What happens if Egypt lose vs Ivory Coast?

If Ivory Coast manage to defeat Egypt at Adrar Stadium, the Elephants will advance to face Senegal in the semifinals, keeping their hopes alive of defending the title they won in 2023.