Egypt vs Nigeria LIVE: The goal is disallowed! (0-0) AFCON 2025 third-place game

Egypt and Nigeria are playing in a high-stakes battle for third place in AFCON 2025. Stay with us for live coverage and minute-by-minute updates!

By Gianni Taina

Mohamed Salah of Egypt and Frank Onyeka of Nigeria.
© @EgyptNT_EN/@_FrankOnyekaMohamed Salah of Egypt and Frank Onyeka of Nigeria.

Egypt are playing against Nigeria in a crucial AFCON 2025 third-place match, where both teams will battle for a spot on the tournament podium. Make sure to stay tuned for minute-by-minute updates on this marquee matchup!

[Watch Egypt vs Nigeria online in the US on Fubo]

Both sides enjoyed stellar campaigns, but their dreams of lifting the trophy were dashed in the semifinals. Egypt fell 1-0 to Senegal, while Nigeria was unable to overcome Morocco in a hard-fought encounter, with the hosts securing their place in the final after a 4-2 penalty shootout victory.

This represents the final opportunity for both nations to secure a top-three finish in the tournament, joining Morocco and Senegal, who will face off in the grand final this Sunday, January 18.

45'- Yellow card in Nigeria (0-0)

Moses Simon received a yellow card after fouling Salah.

39'- Goal disallowed! (0-0)

Following a VAR review, the referee has ruled a foul by Paul Onuachu, who subsequently received a yellow card.

35'- GOAAAAL OF NIGERIA!!!!! (0-1)

Adams scores the first goal of the game with a great header!!

27'- What a save by Nwabali! (0-0)

Mohamed Salah nearly found the opening goal from point-blank range, but Stanley Nwabali was perfectly positioned to deny the Egyptian captain's strike.

13'- Nigeria with their first shot on target (0-0)

Samuel Chukwueze registered the first meaningful attempt for Nigeria, though his effort took a deflection off a defender and was comfortably gathered by goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir.

8'- Tightly contested start in Casablanca (0-0)

The match has opened with a high degree of parity; neither side has been able to establish a clear advantage as they trade possession in the midfield. Both teams have looked disciplined early on, resulting in a cagey start with no major threats created in the final third.

GAME ON!

Egypt and Nigeria have kicked off the AFCON 2025 third-place game!

Players are on the pitch!

Players from both countries are on the pitch for the national anthems. Everything is ready for the start of the match!

Recente head-to-head history

A tightly contested battle is expected at Mohammed V Stadium; in their last five meetings, the two sides have split the results with two wins each and one draw. Their last meeting in the AFCON was in 2022, where Nigeria defeated Egypt 1-0 in a group stage match with a goal from Kelechi Iheanacho.

Nigeria lineup confirmed!

This will be the starting team from Nigeria for today's game: Nwabali, Osayi, Ajayi, Igoh, Bruno, Onyedika, Bashiru, Chukwueze, Adams, Onuachu, Simon.

Egypt lineup confirmed!

This will be Egypt starting lineup for today: Mostafa Shobeir; Mohamed Hany, Rami Rabia, Hamdy Fathy, Khaled Sobhy; Muhannad Lasheen, Emam Ashour, Ahmed Sayed Zizo; Mahmoud Trezeguet, Mohamed Salah, Mostafa Mohamed.

Today's referees

Moroccan referee Jalal Jayed has been appointed to officiate the quarterfinal clash between Egypt and Nigeria. He will be joined on the field by Zakiaria Brinsi and Mustafa Akrad, who are set to serve as the assistant referees.

Full officiating team:

  • Referee: Jalal Jayed (MAR)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Zakiaria Brinsi (MAR)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Mustafa Akrad (MAR)
  • Fourth official: Peter Kamaku (KEN)
  • VAR: Lahlou Benbrahim (DZA)

Kick off time and where to watch

Egypt vs Nigeria will get underway in the Mohammed V Stadium at 11:00 AM (ET).

Fubo will be the primary option to watch Egypt vs Nigeria in the USA. Other options are: Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Egypt and Nigeria clash in the AFCON 2025 third-place game

Welcome to our live blog of the AFCON 2025. Egypt face Nigeria today in a crucial third-place showdown, with both national teams searching for a spot in the podium!

Stay with us for key information and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

