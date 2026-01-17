Egypt vs Nigeria LIVE: The goal is disallowed! (0-0) AFCON 2025 third-place game

Egypt are playing against Nigeria in a crucial AFCON 2025 third-place match, where both teams will battle for a spot on the tournament podium. Make sure to stay tuned for minute-by-minute updates on this marquee matchup!

[Watch Egypt vs Nigeria online in the US on Fubo]

Both sides enjoyed stellar campaigns, but their dreams of lifting the trophy were dashed in the semifinals. Egypt fell 1-0 to Senegal, while Nigeria was unable to overcome Morocco in a hard-fought encounter, with the hosts securing their place in the final after a 4-2 penalty shootout victory.

This represents the final opportunity for both nations to secure a top-three finish in the tournament, joining Morocco and Senegal, who will face off in the grand final this Sunday, January 18.