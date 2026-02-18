Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing today for Al Nassr vs Arkadag in 2026 AFC Champions League Two Round of 16 second leg?

Trending topics:
Al Nassr face Arkadag in the second leg of the 2026 AFC Champions League Two Round of 16, but they will have to navigate the fixture without their captain, Cristiano Ronaldo.

By Gianni Taina

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
Cristiano Ronaldos Al Nassr host Arkadag at Al-Awwal Park Stadium for the second leg of the 2026 AFC Champions League Two Round of 16, where they will look to secure a spot in the quarterfinals. However, for this crucial encounter, the Riyadh-based side must chase qualification without the presence of its Portuguese star and leading scorer.

Cristiano Ronaldo will not play against Arkadag in the AFC Champions League Two, as Al Nassr manager Jorge Jesus has decided to rotate the squad and give the veteran forward some rest.

After putting aside his recent strike against the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF)—which saw him miss two Saudi Pro League matches—the all-time leading scorer in soccer history returned to action in Al Nassr’s 2-0 victory over Al Fateh, where he netted the opening goal.

With the win against Al Fateh, Al Nassr currently sit in second place in the SPL with 52 points, just one behind leaders Al Hilal. Consequently, Jorge Jesus is focused on keeping Ronaldo in top form for the domestic tournament, while the AFC Champions League Two has taken a backseat for the striker at this stage.

Managing fitness for the knockout rounds

According to reports from 365Scores Arabic, the decision to sit out continental fixtures is part of a broader agreement between the player and his manager. Ronaldo has reportedly requested a reduced role in the AFC Champions League Two to prioritize his fitness for the high-stakes final stretch of the domestic season and the later knockout rounds of the tournament.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America looming this summer, maintaining peak physical condition is a top priority for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. Ronaldo has appeared in only one continental match so far this season—a 45-minute stint against Al Zawraa SC—as Al Nassr focus their primary resources on catching Al Hilal in the league race.

Despite Ronaldo’s absence, Al Nassr enter today’s match as favorites, holding a 1-0 aggregate lead following a narrow victory in Turkmenistan last week. They are expected to lean on Angelo and Abdullah Al-Hamdan to lead the line and secure their progression, as Sadio Mane, Kingsley Coman and Joao Felix will be on the bench.

