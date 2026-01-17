What happens if Egypt win, tie or lose vs Nigeria today in AFCON 2025 third-place game?

The AFCON 2025 is drawing to a close, as Egypt and Nigeria prepare to square off at Mohammed V Stadium in the third-place match. The contest will determine who joins finalists Morocco and Senegal on the podium following the championship game this Sunday, January 18.

Both nations enjoyed stellar campaigns, finishing as leaders of their respective groups and remaining unbeaten until the semifinals. There, Egypt‘s run was halted by Senegal in a narrow 1-0 defeat, decided by a Sadio Mane strike that sent the Lions of Teranga to the final.

On the other side, Nigeria entered the semifinals having won every match of the tournament, but they faced a formidable host nation. In a hard-fought encounter that ended 0-0 after extra time, it was Morocco who ultimately prevailed in a penalty shootout (4-2), securing their ticket to the final where they will play for their second-ever continental title.

What happens if Egypt win vs Nigeria?

Should Egypt secure a victory over Nigeria, the Pharaohs will claim third place in the 2025 AFCON, marking the fourth time in their history they have achieved this distinction.

Mohamed Salah celebrates a goal for Egypt. (Getty Images)

What happens if Egypt and Nigeria tie?

If the score remains level at the end of the 90-minute regulation period, the match will proceed directly to a penalty shootout to determine the bronze medal winner. Unlike the earlier knockout rounds, there is no extra time scheduled for the third-place playoff, ensuring a decisive result immediately following the final whistle.

What happens if Egypt lose vs Nigeria?

If Nigeria emerge victorious in the AFCON 2025 third-place match, the Super Eagles will claim the bronze medal, marking the ninth time in their history they have achieved this recognition.