Cameroon vs Morocco LIVE: Brahim Diaz scores the first goal at the AFCON 2025 quarterfinals! (1-0)

Cameroon and Morocco are playing at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in the AFCON 2025 quarterfinals, in one of the tournament’s most attractive matchups. Both teams arrive undefeated so far, but only one will be able to break into the cup’s top four teams.

Cameroon reach this encounter after solidifying their place as second in their group, finishing with the same points as Ivory Coast but with a lower goal difference. Following a 2-1 victory over South Africa in the Round of 16, the Indomitable Lions want to pull off a major upset and eliminate the tournament favorite.

On Morocco‘s side, the host nation finished first in its group without any trouble and heads into this match with three clean sheets in the tournament, having played four matches. After a tight 1-0 victory against Tanzania in the Round of 16, the Atlas Lions are going for the semifinal and their second continental title on home soil.