Trending topics:
afcon 2025

Cameroon vs Morocco LIVE: Brahim Diaz scores the first goal at the AFCON 2025 quarterfinals! (1-0)

Cameroon and Morocco are playing in a major match for the AFCON 2025 quarterfinals, where the winner will secure a place among the tournament's top four teams. Stay with us for minute-by-minute updates of this match!

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Bryan Mbeumo of Cameroon and Achraf Hakimi of Morocco.
© Getty ImagesBryan Mbeumo of Cameroon and Achraf Hakimi of Morocco.

Cameroon and Morocco are playing at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in the AFCON 2025 quarterfinals, in one of the tournament’s most attractive matchups. Both teams arrive undefeated so far, but only one will be able to break into the cup’s top four teams.

Cameroon reach this encounter after solidifying their place as second in their group, finishing with the same points as Ivory Coast but with a lower goal difference. Following a 2-1 victory over South Africa in the Round of 16, the Indomitable Lions want to pull off a major upset and eliminate the tournament favorite.

On Morocco‘s side, the host nation finished first in its group without any trouble and heads into this match with three clean sheets in the tournament, having played four matches. After a tight 1-0 victory against Tanzania in the Round of 16, the Atlas Lions are going for the semifinal and their second continental title on home soil.

Advertisement

26'- GOOOOOAAAAL OF MOROCCO!!! (1-0)

Brahim Diaz scores the first goal of the game!!!

Tweet placeholder

23'- First modification of the game (0-0)

Cameroon's Che Malone Junior left the field injured to make way for Eric Ebimbe.

15'- Morocco push for the opening goal (0-0)

The home side is attacking constantly but has yet to convert a chance; it feels as though the opening goal is getting closer and closer.

8'- First yellow card of the game (0-0)

Arthur Ebong of Cameroon received the first yellow card of the game after fouling Hakimi.

7'- Morocco take the initiative (0-0)

The home team took control of the match, earning two consecutive corner kicks that ultimately did not result in any dangerous situations for Cameroon.

Advertisement

GAME ON!

Cameroon and Morocco have kicked off the AFCON 2025 quarterfinal!

Players are on the pitch!

Players from both countries are on the pitch for the national anthems. Everything is ready for the start of the match.

Kofane isn't worried about Morocco's huge fanbase

As the tournament host, Morocco enjoy massive fan support at every match. However, Cameroonian forward Christian Kofane remains unfazed by the atmosphere.

"All of us players are used to pressure. Playing in the Bundesliga, I’ve faced very intense crowds, like Borussia Dortmund’s, so I know how to handle myself in that environment. We know how Morocco plays and we have prepared for it. We will do what we know how to do," the striker noted during a press conference.

Morocco lineup confirmed!

This will be Morocco starting lineup: Bono; Achraf Hakimi, Adam Masina, Nayef Aguerd, Noussair Mazraoui; Abde Ezzalzouli, Bilal El Khannouss, Neil El Aynaoui; Brahim Diaz, Ayoub El Kaabi, Ismael Saibari.

Tweet placeholder

Cameroon lineup confirmed!

This is the Cameroon's starting XI for today: Devis Epassy; Che Malone Junior, Samuel Kotto, Nouhou Tolo; Junior Tchamadeu, Danny Namaso, Carlos Baleba, Arthur Ebong, Mahamadou Nagida; Bryan Mbeumo; Christian Kofane.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Today's referees

Mauritanian referee Dahan Bida has been appointed to officiate the quarterfinal clash between Cameroon and Morocco. He will be joined on the field by Gerson Emiliano dos Santos and Invanildo Meireles de Oliveira Sanchez, who are set to serve as the assistant referees.

Full officiating team:

  • Referee: Dahan Bida (MRT)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Gerson Emiliano dos Santos (AGO)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Invanildo Meireles de Oliveira Sanchez (AGO)
  • Fourth Official: Mahmood Ali Mahmoud Ismail (SDN)
  • VAR: Daniel Laria (GHA)

Kick off time

Cameroon vs Morocco will get underway in the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium at 2:00 PM (ET).

Cameroon and Morocco clash in AFCON 2025 quarterfinals

Welcome to our live blog of the AFCON 2025 action. Cameroon face Morocco today in a crucial quarterfinal showdown, with both national teams searching for a spot in the final four!

Stay with us for key information and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

gianni taina
Gianni Taina
ALSO READ
What happens if Morocco win, tie or lose vs Cameroon today in AFCON 2025 quarterfinals?
Soccer

What happens if Morocco win, tie or lose vs Cameroon today in AFCON 2025 quarterfinals?

Cameroon reach the AFCON 2025 quarterfinals after dramatic 2-1 victory over South Africa: Highlights and goals
Soccer

Cameroon reach the AFCON 2025 quarterfinals after dramatic 2-1 victory over South Africa: Highlights and goals

What happens if South Africa win, tie or lose vs Cameroon today in AFCON 2025 Round of 16?
Soccer

What happens if South Africa win, tie or lose vs Cameroon today in AFCON 2025 Round of 16?

Panthers HC Dave Canales sends clear message to Bryce Young ahead of first NFL playoff appearance
NFL

Panthers HC Dave Canales sends clear message to Bryce Young ahead of first NFL playoff appearance

Better Collective Logo