Where to watch Egypt vs Nigeria live in the USA: 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Egypt will square off against Nigeria in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations third place game. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

The Africa Cup of Nations third-place match — often viewed as the tournament’s consolation showdown — brings together two semifinalists looking to close their campaigns with a statement after falling just short of the final, which will be contested by Senegal and Morocco.

Egypt arrives after a razor-thin loss to Senegal in a marquee clash highlighted by the Mohamed Salah–Sadio Mane duel, while Nigeria pushed Morocco to the brink before bowing out in a tense penalty shootout. Now both sides see this matchup as a chance to salvage silverware and avoid the disappointment of finishing fourth.

When will the Egypt vs Nigeria match be played?

Egypt will play against Nigeria for the 2025/2026 Africa Cup of Nations third place game this Saturday, January 17. The action is set to kick off at 11:00 AM (ET).

Egypt vs Nigeria: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

How to watch Egypt vs Nigeria in the USA

Catch this 2025 Africa Cup of Nations clash between Egypt and Nigeria live in the USA, streaming on Fubo. Other options: Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.