Cruzeiro vs Flamengo: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Libertadores Cup game on August 12, 2026

Cruzeiro host Flamengo at Mineirão in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores Round of 16 on August 12. The Brazilian heavyweights begin a two-leg battle for a place in the quarterfinals. Find out how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match Cruzeiro vs Flamengo Tournament Libertadores Cup Date Wednesday, August 12, 2026 Time 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

How to watch Cruzeiro vs Flamengo in the USA

Cruzeiro vs Flamengo will be available to stream in the United States through Fubo and beIN SPORTS CONNECT, the network’s direct-to-consumer streaming service, which carries every Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana match live.

Can I watch Cruzeiro vs Flamengo for free?

New subscribers can watch the match for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial. It gives viewers access to the game without an upfront subscription payment, although eligibility and the exact trial terms should be confirmed during signup.

Advertisement

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Cruzeiro and Flamengo meet on Wednesday, August 12, in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores Round of 16, in what is one of the standout all-Brazilian ties of the knockout stage. Cruzeiro finished second in Group D with 11 points, while Flamengo dominated Group A with 16 points from a possible 18, remaining unbeaten and conceding just two goals.

Pedro Guilherme, Jorginho and Lucas Paqueta of Flamengo (Source: Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

For Flamengo, the challenge is to defend the title after winning the 2025 Copa Libertadores. The reigning champions were one of the strongest teams in the group stage, winning five of their six matches. Cruzeiro, meanwhile, returned to the competition after a seven-year absence and reached the knockout rounds by finishing behind Universidad Catolica in Group D.

Advertisement

The first leg at Mineirao gives Cruzeiro the opportunity to take an advantage into the return match, which will be played August 19 at the Maracana. The series winner will advance to the quarterfinals, so neither side can afford a poor result in Belo Horizonte. CONMEBOL also notes that this is the third meeting between the clubs in the Libertadores knockout stage, with Cruzeiro advancing from both previous Round of 16 encounters.

Cruzeiro vs Flamengo: Predicted Lineups

Cruzeiro (4-2-3-1): Otavio Costa; Gabriel Rojas, Joao Marcelo, Fabricio Bruno, Willian Oliveira; Gerson, Matheus Henrique; Kaique Kenji, Matheus Pereira, Keny Arroyo; Kaio Jorge.

Flamengo (4-2-3-1): Agustin Rossi; Ayrton Lucas, Leo Pereira, Leo Ortiz, Guillermo Varela; Jorginho, Erick Pulgar; Samuel Lino, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Jorge Carrascal; Pedro.

Advertisement

What time is the Cruzeiro vs Flamengo match?

The match kicks off on Wednesday, August 12, at 8:30 PM ET. The first leg will be played at Mineirao in Belo Horizonte, with kickoff set for 9:30 PM local time in Brazil.