Cruzeiro vs Flamengo: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Libertadores Cup game on August 12, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Cruzeiro vs Flamengo
|Tournament
|Libertadores Cup
|Date
|Wednesday, August 12, 2026
|Time
|8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT
|TV Channels
|–
|Live Stream
|Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
How to watch Cruzeiro vs Flamengo in the USA
Cruzeiro vs Flamengo will be available to stream in the United States through Fubo and beIN SPORTS CONNECT, the network’s direct-to-consumer streaming service, which carries every Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana match live.
Can I watch Cruzeiro vs Flamengo for free?
New subscribers can watch the match for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial. It gives viewers access to the game without an upfront subscription payment, although eligibility and the exact trial terms should be confirmed during signup.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Cruzeiro and Flamengo meet on Wednesday, August 12, in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores Round of 16, in what is one of the standout all-Brazilian ties of the knockout stage. Cruzeiro finished second in Group D with 11 points, while Flamengo dominated Group A with 16 points from a possible 18, remaining unbeaten and conceding just two goals.
Pedro Guilherme, Jorginho and Lucas Paqueta of Flamengo (Source: Wagner Meier/Getty Images)
For Flamengo, the challenge is to defend the title after winning the 2025 Copa Libertadores. The reigning champions were one of the strongest teams in the group stage, winning five of their six matches. Cruzeiro, meanwhile, returned to the competition after a seven-year absence and reached the knockout rounds by finishing behind Universidad Catolica in Group D.
The first leg at Mineirao gives Cruzeiro the opportunity to take an advantage into the return match, which will be played August 19 at the Maracana. The series winner will advance to the quarterfinals, so neither side can afford a poor result in Belo Horizonte. CONMEBOL also notes that this is the third meeting between the clubs in the Libertadores knockout stage, with Cruzeiro advancing from both previous Round of 16 encounters.
Cruzeiro vs Flamengo: Predicted Lineups
Cruzeiro (4-2-3-1): Otavio Costa; Gabriel Rojas, Joao Marcelo, Fabricio Bruno, Willian Oliveira; Gerson, Matheus Henrique; Kaique Kenji, Matheus Pereira, Keny Arroyo; Kaio Jorge.
Flamengo (4-2-3-1): Agustin Rossi; Ayrton Lucas, Leo Pereira, Leo Ortiz, Guillermo Varela; Jorginho, Erick Pulgar; Samuel Lino, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Jorge Carrascal; Pedro.
What time is the Cruzeiro vs Flamengo match?
The match kicks off on Wednesday, August 12, at 8:30 PM ET. The first leg will be played at Mineirao in Belo Horizonte, with kickoff set for 9:30 PM local time in Brazil.
- Eastern Time: 8:30 PM
- Central Time: 7:30 PM
- Mountain Time: 6:30 PM
- Pacific Time: 5:30 PM