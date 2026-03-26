What happens if Jamaica win, tie or lose vs New Caledonia today in 2026 World Cup intercontinental playoffs?

There’s no margin for error as Jamaica face New Caledonia in the intercontinental playoffs for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With a cup spot on the line, the stakes couldn’t be higher in this one-off clash.

For Jamaica, the expectation is clear: deliver and move one step closer to returning to the global stage. For New Caledonia, the opportunity is historic, with the chance to upset a more established opponent and keep their dream alive.

In a format where everything is decided in a single match, every possible outcome carries immediate consequences. The result will define who advances and how each team’s path toward the World Cup unfolds from here.

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What happens if Jamaica beat New Caledonia today?

If Jamaica win, they advance to the intercontinental playoff final, moving one step closer to qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This match is a single-leg semifinal in Path 1 of FIFA’s playoff tournament.

Kasey Palmer of Jamaica looks on ahead of The Unity Cup Final in 2025 (Source: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The winner progresses immediately to the final, where Jamaica would face DR Congo for a place in the World Cup. That next match would be decisive: win it, and Jamaica qualifies; lose it, and their campaign ends.

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What happens if Jamaica and New Caledonia tie?

If Jamaica and New Caledonia tie, the match goes to extra time and, if needed, penalties to determine the winner. Because this is a knockout playoff, draws are not an option.

FIFA’s format requires a winner on the day, meaning tied games after 90 minutes go to extra time and potentially a penalty shootout.There is no scenario where both teams advance or replay the match.

What happens if Jamaica lose to New Caledonia today?

If Jamaica lose, they are eliminated from the World Cup qualification race. The intercontinental playoffs are a single-elimination mini-tournament, so defeat in the semifinal means instant elimination with no second chances.

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For New Caledonia, on the other hand, a win would represent a historic achievement. Advancing to the final would put them within reach of a first-ever World Cup appearance, significantly raising the stakes for their next match.