Where to watch Iraq vs Bolivia live in the USA: FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Iraq play against Bolivia in the Pathway 2 final of the FIFA World Cup qualification inter-confederation play-offs. Find all the essential details here, including the match date, kickoff time, and how viewers in the United States can watch the action live.

[Watch Iraq vs Bolivia online in the US on Fubo]

With a World Cup spot still on the line, Bolivia national football team and Iraq national football team meet in Mexico for a high-stakes clash where there’s no margin for error. Bolivia arrives with momentum after a key win over Suriname.

Bolivians managed to keep alive its best chance in years to return to the global stage, while Iraq looks to capitalize on a second opportunity after narrowly missing direct qualification despite an impressive campaign. Expect a tense battle with everything at stake—don’t miss this crucial showdown.

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When will the Iraq vs Bolivia match be played?

Iraq face Bolivia on Tuesday, March 31, in the Pathway 2 final of the FIFA World Cup qualification inter-confederation play-offs,with kickoff slated for 11:00 PM (ET).

Amir Al-Ammari of Iraq – Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Iraq vs Bolivia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

How to watch Iraq vs Bolivia in the USA

Catch the thrilling FIFA World Cup qualifiers showdown between Iraq and Bolivia in the USA. Stream the action on Fubo. Other options: Peacock, Fox Sports 1, FOX One and Telemundo Deportes Ahora.