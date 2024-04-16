Manchester City and Real Madrid finished level in the first leg, which is why many wonder what's the tiebreaker in the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

What happens if Man City-Real Madrid tie in Leg 2 of Champions League quarterfinals?

Manchester City host Real Madrid on Wednesday, April 17, in the second leg of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Needless to say, all eyes will be on this highly anticipated clash.

The first leg lived up to the expectations, with both sides putting on a show in a six-goal thriller. The 3-3 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu means the ticket to the semifinals is up for grabs, with the team that emerges victorious in Manchester booking a place in the final four.

The away goal rule is no longer a thing in the Champions League, so that won’t matter in this tie. However, many fans wonder what’s the tiebreaker in the event of another draw in the return leg.

What’s the tiebreaker in Man City – Real Madrid: UCL overtime rules

In the event Manchester City and Real Madrid draw in the second leg too, the game will go to extra time. The away goals don’t make a difference as a tiebreaker anymore.

The overtime consists in two periods of 15 minutes, and if the aggregate score remains tied, the winner will be decided on penalties.

With the Champions League knockout stage bracket set, the Sky Blues and Los Blancos already know the semifinal opponent will be Bayern Munich or Arsenal.