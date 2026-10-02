El Salvador vs Jamaica: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Concacaf Nations League game on October 2, 2026

El Salvador host Jamaica at Estadio Cuscatlan in a League A, Group B matchup in the Concacaf Nations League. Both teams face a busy four-game group stage, so here is how to watch the action live in the USA.

Match Summary Match El Salvador vs Jamaica Tournament Concacaf Nations League Date Friday, October 2, 2026 Time 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo, ViX, FOX One

How to watch El Salvador vs Jamaica in the USA

El Salvador vs Jamaica will be available in the United States on FOX One and FOX Sports 2, with streaming options including Fubo and ViX.

Can I watch El Salvador vs Jamaica for free?

Fubo currently offers a 5-day free trial to eligible users, meaning viewers who qualify can potentially watch El Salvador vs Jamaica without paying during the trial period.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

El Salvador and Jamaica enter their October 2 clash at Estadio Cuscatlan with only two group matches left in the 2026/27 Concacaf Nations League. Both are part of League A, Group B alongside Honduras, Guatemala, Suriname and Martinique.

The format gives each team four group-stage games, with the top two advancing to the quarterfinals against the four pre-seeded nations: the United States, Mexico, Canada and Panama.

Tyreece Campbell of Jamaica (Source: Simon Barber/Getty Images)

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The standings will already have taken shape before this game. El Salvador open their campaign against Martinique on September 25 and then travel to Guatemala on September 28, while Jamaica host Guatemala before facing Honduras away.

That makes the October 2 meeting the third game for both sides and a potentially important opportunity to collect points before the final round on October 5. The Nations League also serves as the qualification route for the 2027 Concacaf Gold Cup, adding another layer to the competition.

After the September-October group stage, the top two teams in each League A group move into the November quarterfinals, with the aggregate winners progressing to the Nations League Finals at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

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What time is the El Salvador vs Jamaica match?

The El Salvador vs Jamaica match kicks off on Friday, October 2, at 10:00 PM ET in the United States. Concacaf lists a 10:00 PM ET start, corresponding to 8:00 PM local time at Estadio Cuscatlan in San Salvador.