Honduras vs Jamaica: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Concacaf Nations League game on October 5, 2026

Honduras host Jamaica at Estadio Nacional Chelato Ucles in the final Concacaf Nations League League A Group B matchday. With a quarterfinal spot at stake, here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Honduras vs Jamaica Tournament Concacaf Nations League Date Monday, October 5, 2026 Time 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 2, TUDN USA Live Stream Fubo, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX One

How to watch Honduras vs Jamaica in the USA

Honduras vs Jamaica will be available in the United States on FOX Sports 2 and TUDN USA, with streaming options including Fubo, FOX One, TUDN.com, the TUDN App and ViX.

Can I watch Honduras vs Jamaica for free?

Yes, viewers can watch Honduras vs Jamaica for free with Fubo’s 5-day free trial, provided they are eligible for the promotion. The platform currently offers a five-day free trial on its listed U.S. plans, and the service carries FOX Sports 2.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Honduras vs. Jamaica is a decisive Concacaf Nations League Group B clash, with Jamaica needing at least a draw to guarantee a place in the quarterfinals while Honduras must win by two goals to overtake the Reggae Boyz.

Jamaica sits second in Group B with six points after three matches, one behind leaders Suriname, while Honduras is fourth with three points. The top two teams in the group advance to the League A quarterfinals.

Leon Bailey of Jamaica during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Play-Off tournament final match (Source: Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images)

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Jamaica responded in the best possible way by beating El Salvador 2-0 on October 2, with Javon East scoring both goals. That victory moved the Reggae Boyz to six points and put qualification firmly in their hands. According to interim head coach Rudolph Speid, a win or draw in Tegucigalpa will secure Jamaica’s place in the knockout stage.

For Honduras, however, the equation is more complicated. La H must win by at least two goals to move above Jamaica on the relevant tiebreaker, according to the Jamaica Observer’s breakdown of the group permutations.

A one-goal victory would leave Honduras level with Jamaica on points but would not be enough to leapfrog the Reggae Boyz. Meanwhile, Guatemala, Martinique and Suriname are also involved in the qualification battle, meaning the final Group B standings could come down to several simultaneous results.

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What time is the Honduras vs Jamaica match?

The Honduras vs Jamaica match kicks off on Monday, October 5, at 10:00 PM ET. Concacaf’s official schedule lists the match for 10:00 PM Eastern Time, with the local kickoff in Tegucigalpa set for 8:00 PM.