What happens if Pumas UNAM win, tie or lose vs Pachuca today in Liga MX 2026 Clausura semifinals first leg?

With Pumas UNAM and Pachuca set to clash in the Liga MX Clausura 2026 semifinals first leg, every possible result could shift the pressure, momentum and outlook before the decisive return match.

After surviving one of the wildest quarterfinal series of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 playoffs, Pumas UNAM are now two games away from the final. Thursday’s first leg at Estadio Hidalgo could shape the entire semifinal.

The top seed in the tournament advanced past Club America thanks to their position in the standings after a dramatic 6-6 aggregate draw, and now face a dangerous Pachuca side that eliminated Toluca with authority.

There is also recent history adding extra tension to this matchup. Pumas already proved they can win after beating Pachuca 2-0 on the final matchday of the regular season, but the Tuzos have been one of the hottest teams in the Liguilla.

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What happens if Pumas UNAM beat Pachuca today?

If Pumas UNAM win tonight, they will take a major advantage into the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 semifinals. Any victory at Estadio Hidalgo would allow them to return home needing only a draw in the decisive match.

Nathanael Ananias with teammate Juninho Vieira during the Torneo Clausura 2026 Liga MX (Source: Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Because they finished as the No. 1 seed in the regular season, they also own the tiebreaker advantage if the aggregate score ends level after both matches. That means a win in Pachuca would put Efrain Juarez’s side in an extremely comfortable position.

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Pumas already showed they can get results away against Pachuca this season. During the regular phase, the Universitarios earned a 2-0 victory at Estadio Hidalgo, a result that boosted their push toward finishing first in the standings.

What happens if Pumas UNAM and Pachuca tie today?

If Pumas UNAM and Pachuca draw the first leg, the semifinal will remain completely open heading into the return match in Mexico City. However, the result would still favor Pumas slightly because they own the higher seed advantage after finishing above Pachuca in the Clausura 2026 standings.

A draw tonight would increase the pressure on Pachuca entering the second leg. Since aggregate ties favor the better-seeded team, they would likely need to win at Estadio Olimpico Universitario to advance. Meanwhile, Pumas could qualify with another draw in the return game if the aggregate remains level.

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This rule already played a crucial role in the previous round. Pumas advanced past America despite finishing tied 6-6 on aggregate because they ended the regular season as the tournament leader.

What happens if Pumas UNAM lose to Pachuca today?

If Pumas UNAM lose the first leg, they would still have a chance to qualify in the second leg, but the pressure would shift heavily onto them. Any defeat at Estadio Hidalgo would force them to win at home in order to overturn the aggregate score and keep their title hopes alive.

If Pachuca win the first leg by one goal, Pumas could potentially advance with a one-goal victory of their own in the return match, depending on the aggregate situation. A tied aggregate after 180 minutes would still favor the Universitarios because they finished first in the regular-season standings.