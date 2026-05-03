Where to watch Toluca vs Pachuca live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2026

Toluca square off against Pachuca in the first leg Liga MX Clausura 2026 quarterfinals clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

[Watch Toluca vs Pachuca in the USA on DirecTV Stream]

Separated by just a single point in the regular season, Pachuca and Toluca enter this clash looking to shake off identical late slides after both dropped their final two games. Pachuca finished fourth with 31 points after spending much of the campaign in the race for the top spot.

Meanwhile, Toluca followed a nearly identical path just behind them in the standings. With a semifinal berth on the line and momentum up for grabs, this matchup offers the perfect chance for one side to flip the script and deliver when it matters most.

Advertisement

When will the Toluca vs Pachuca match be played?

Toluca play against Pachuca in the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 quarterfinals this Sunday, May 3. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:15 PM (ET).

Antonio Briseño of Toluca – Sergio Mejia/Getty Images

Toluca vs Pachuca: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:15 PM

CT: 8:15 PM

MT: 7:15 PM

PT: 6:15 PM

How to watch Toluca vs Pachuca in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Toluca and Pachuca will be available for viewers in the United States on DirecTV Stream. Other options: TUDN.