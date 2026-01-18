Where to watch Pachuca vs Club America live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2026

Pachuca will square off against Club America in a Liga MX Clausura 2026 Matchday 3 clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

Club America’s Clausura campaign has opened on an unexpectedly shaky note, with the reigning giants still searching for their first win after stumbling to a 2–0 home loss against Atletico San Luis on Matchday 2, leaving Las Aguilas with just one point from their first two matches.

While it’s still early in the tournament and there’s time to steady the ship, the urgency is already building for a statement result. Pachuca arrive in a more confident position after rebounding from a season-opening defeat by taking down Leon last week, and now they’ll look to fight for the top of the standings.

When will the Pachuca vs Club America match be played?

Pachuca play against Club America in the Matchday 3 of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 this Sunday, January 18. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 PM (ET).

Elias Montiel of Pachuca – Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Pachuca vs Club America: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Pachuca vs Club America in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Pachuca and Club America will be available for viewers in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: TUDN.