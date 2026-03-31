What happens if Turkiye win, tie or lose vs Kosovo today in UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

The UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers continue with a key matchup between Turkiye and Kosovo, as both teams fight for position in a system where only group winners qualify directly for the World Cup.

Teams that finish second must go through a high-risk playoff route, making every early result critical. For Turkiye, the scenario is clear. A win keeps them on track for a top spot and avoids pressure later in the campaign.

Kosovo enter in a similar situation but with less margin for error. After reaching playoff contention in previous cycles, taking points here would be key to staying in the race for at least second place and keeping qualification hopes alive.

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What happens if Turkiye beats Kosovo today?

If Turkiye defeat Kosovo today, they will officially qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, joining Group D alongside the USA, Paraguay, and Australia.

Ismail Yuksek, Mert Muldur, Arda Guler and Ferdi Kadioglu of Turkiye (Source: Burak Kara/Getty Images)

A victory in regulation or extra time secures the “Crescent-Stars” their first World Cup appearance since their historic third-place finish in 2002, ending a 24-year drought for the nation.

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What happens if Turkiye and Kosovo tie today?

If the match is tied after 90 minutes, it will go into a 30-minute extra time period, and if the score remains level, a penalty shootout will determine who goes to the World Cup. In this winner-takes-all playoff format, there is no final draw.

A tie in regulation would push both squads to their physical limits. Kosovo come into this match after an exhausting 4-3 thriller against Slovakia, meaning fatigue could play a major role in the closing minutes. For Turkiye, a stalemate would test the nerves of a squad that carries the weight of immense national expectation.

What happens if Turkiye lose to Kosovo today?

If Turkiye lose today, they will be eliminated from 2026 World Cup contention, while Kosovo will qualify for the first World Cup in their history, joining Group D.

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For Kosovo, a victory today would be the crowning achievement for a nation that only gained FIFA membership in 2016. Led by Franco Foda and the physical presence of striker Vedat Muriqi, “The Dardanians” have become the Cinderella story of these UEFA playoffs.