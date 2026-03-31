Where to watch Kosovo vs Turkiye live in the USA: UEFA World Cup qualifiers

Kosovo and Turki̇ye will face each other in the Path C final of the UEFA World Cup qualifiers. Find all the essential details here, including the match date, kickoff time, and how viewers in the United States can watch the action live.

[Watch Kosovo vs Turki̇ye online in the US on Fubo]

This UEFA Qualifiers second-round final has quickly turned into one of the most unpredictable matchups in the bracket. Turkiye handled business as a slight favorite against Romania, but the real stunner came when Slovakia fell 4-3 to Kosovo.

Now, Kosovo sits one win away from its first-ever FIFA World Cup berth, while Turkey (who are the favorites for this series) aims to return for the first time since the 2002 FIFA World Cup in a wide-open final.

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When will the Kosovo vs Turki̇ye match be played?

Kosovo play against Turki̇ye on Tuesday, March 31, in the Path C final of the World Cup qualifiers, with kickoff slated for 2:45 PM (ET).

Fisnik Asllani of Kosovo – Christian Bruna/Getty Images

Kosovo vs Turki̇ye: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Kosovo vs Turki̇ye in the USA

Catch the thrilling UEFA World Cup qualifiers showdown between Kosovo and Turki̇ye in the USA. Stream the action on Fubo. Other options: FOX Soccer Plus and ViX.