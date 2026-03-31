What group are Turkiye joining at 2026 World Cup after beating Kosovo?

Turkiye have officially punched their ticket to the 2026 World Cup, securing one of the final UEFA playoff spots with decisive victories over Romania and Kosovo. With the qualification hurdle cleared, the “Crescent-Stars” are officially North America bound, and their road through the group stage is now set.

The Turkish National Team joins a competitive Group D alongside Australia, Paraguay, and co-host United States. It marks a historic draw for Turkiye, as they have never faced any of these three opponents in World Cup play.

This is only the third time the nation has qualified for the global stage, following a group-stage exit in 1954 and a legendary third-place finish in 2002.

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What to Expect from Turkiye in Group D

Turkiye’s path to the tournament was a test of resilience. After finishing second in their qualifying group behind Spain—beating out Georgia and Bulgaria—they navigated the high-stakes playoff bracket to silence any doubters.

Finishing the qualifying cycle with a 6-1-1 record, Turkiye enter the tournament as a “dark horse” capable of playing at a high level. While the talent gap between the teams in Group D appears narrow on paper, manager Vincenzo Montella will lean on his star-studded core to dictate the tempo.

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The trio of Arda Guler, Hakan Calhanoglu, and Kenan Yildiz serves as the heartbeat of this squad. Their creative offensive play was the catalyst for Turkiye’s qualification, and against defensively disciplined sides like Paraguay and Australia, expect Turkiye to utilize their pace on the wings to stretch the pitch and create scoring chances.

However, the biggest hurdle in the group remains the United States. With a home-field advantage and a formidable attacking frontline featuring Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi, and Gio Reyna, the U.S. is the clear favorite to win the group.

For Turkiye, the matchup against the Americans will likely decide who takes the top seed heading into the knockout rounds.

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Turkiye’s fixture in Group D