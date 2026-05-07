Real Madrid’s crisis deepens with Valverde, Tchouameni reportedly involved in fight ahead of Barcelona Clasico

In the midst of a disappointing campaign, Real Madrid’s challenges have shifted from the pitch to the locker room. The club is now navigating a reportedly fractured relationship between stars Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni just days before facing Barcelona in the Spanish Clasico.

Compounding Real Madrid‘s crisis this season, the locker room appears to be fracturing, as Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni were reportedly involved in a physical altercation, according to a report from Marca. A concerning situation just days before the Spanish Clasico against Barcelona, who can secure the LaLiga title on Sunday.

Juan Ignacio Garcia-Ochoa, subdirector at Marca, revealed that the clash between Valverde and Tchouameni escalated significantly on Thursday. The incident reportedly left the Uruguayan star requiring hospital treatment, a startling development that suggests the team’s internal chemistry has reached a breaking point.

“The fight escalated quickly, requiring several teammates to intervene. Ultimately, the situation resulted in Valverde needing medical attention at a hospital,“ Garcia-Ochoa wrote regarding the incident at the Valdebebas training grounds.

Advertisement

With Real Madrid potentially watching Barcelona clinch the LaLiga title this weekend, the fallout between Valverde and Tchouameni couldn’t come at a worse time. The timing is particularly ominous ahead of El Clasico, as the two rivals prepare to square off at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Federico Valverde celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during a LaLiga EA Sports match.

Inside the Valverde-Tchouameni altercation

Following the initial friction on Wednesday, Garcia-Ochoa reports that Valverde refused to shake hands with his French teammate. That snub reportedly caused tensions to boil over during Thursday’s training session.

Advertisement

“In the ensuing altercation, Fede suffered a severe contusion and a laceration that required hospital care. Notably, the injury was described as unintentional and not the direct result of a blow landed by Tchouameni,” Garcia-Ochoa remarked.

Potential fallout and disciplinary action

Ahead of El Clasico, the club’s disciplinary committee is expected to convene to investigate the incident and determine the appropriate course of action. While the club is in a delicate position, physical altercations of this nature are rarely tolerated by top-flight European sides, regardless of the circumstances.

If the club opts for a suspension, Real Madrid would face a massive tactical disadvantage against Barcelona. Valverde has been a standout performer this season, and losing Tchouameni’s presence in the defensive midfield would leave a significant void in the center of the pitch.

Advertisement

The situation remains fluid as the football world waits to see if the club will hand down formal sanctions. For now, the focus remains on a Real Madrid locker room that feels increasingly like a powder keg.