What happens if Wrexham win, tie or lose vs Middlesbrough today in 2025-26 EFL Championship season finale?

Wrexham remain steadfast on their path toward a historic Premier League promotion, hosting Middlesbrough at the Racecourse Ground in the 2025-26 EFL Championship season finale with a serious chance to secure a playoff berth.

Currently sitting in sixth place with 70 points, the Red Dragons hold the final promotion playoff spot. However, they face a tight battle for that last position against Hull City (70 points) and Derby County (69 points). Their opponent, fourth-place Middlesbrough, enter the match still harboring hopes of an automatic promotion spot.

Coming off a loss in their previous outing against league champions Coventry City, the Red Dragons’ destiny will be decided on the final matchday. They are looking to make even more history by becoming the first club in English soccer history to achieve four consecutive promotions.

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What happens if Wrexham win vs Middlesbrough?

A victory is the most direct path to the playoffs. If the Red Dragons take all three points, they will finish on 73 points. This would guarantee them a playoff spot unless Hull City defeat Norwich City by a massive margin to overtake Wrexham’s +1 goal difference. If Hull fail to win or doesn’t close the goal difference gap, Wrexham officially clinches their place.

Ollie Rathbone of Wrexham celebrates a goal vs Coventry City. (Getty Images)

What happens if Wrexham and Middlesbrough tie?

Should the match at the Racecourse Ground end in a draw, Wrexham’s fate will hinge on Hull City’s result against Norwich City. A draw or a loss for Hull would secure the coveted playoff spot for Wrexham, while a Hull victory would leave the Red Dragons without a chance at promotion this season.

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Derby County also remain a threat in this three-way battle. A win for the Rams against Sheffield United would allow them to leapfrog both Wrexham and Hull City, snatching the final playoff berth and ending Wrexham’s hopes of moving up.

What happens if Wrexham lose to Middlesbrough?

A loss would be the worst-case scenario for Wrexham, as Hull City could potentially overtake them even if they also lose. Because the Red Dragons currently hold a slim +1 goal difference, a heavy defeat could allow Hull City to snatch the final playoff spot if they lose by a smaller margin and finish with a superior goal differential.

It goes without saying that a Wrexham loss, combined with a win or draw by Hull City, would officially end the Red Dragons’ hopes of achieving a historic fourth consecutive promotion.

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Furthermore, Derby County remain a major threat; if both Wrexham and Hull City fail to pick up points, a victory or a draw for John Eustace’s men would propel them into sixth place, securing the final ticket to the promotion playoffs.