Joel Embiid fires back at Payton Pritchard after 76ers’ Game 7 win over Celtics

Joel Embiid led the Philadelphia 76ers to a monumental Game 7 victory over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden, but he didn’t leave the floor before addressing Payton Pritchard. The superstar center noted that certain comments from the Celtics guard served as extra motivation.

According to a post shared on X by “Oh No He Didn’t,” Embiid took direct aim at the guard’s pre-game confidence. He stated, “I saw #11 on the team before I came back he said they didn’t care if I was playing or not,” highlighting how the perceived slight fueled his dominant performance. Following the win, 76ers fans crashed the Celtics postgame show with bold chants to celebrate the historic upset.

Embiid further elaborated on how the lack of a specific defensive focus from his opponents allowed him to find his rhythm early. “When the other team doesn’t worry about you and have some solid game plan or being prepared for you he helps you have better games,“ the MVP candidate remarked. He concluded his thoughts with a sarcastic tip of the cap, adding, “I thank #11 for that.”

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Embiid and Maxey make history while breaking the Boston hex

The victory marks a massive turning point for the franchise, as it is the first time in eight years that Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers have successfully defeated the Celtics in a playoff series. After years of postseason heartbreak and early exits at the hands of their division rivals, the Sixers finally “got over the hump” by delivering a resilient performance.

Joel Embiid calling out Payton Pritchard:



“I saw #11 on the team before I came back he said they didn’t care if I was playing or not…when the other team doesn’t worry about you and have some solid game plan or being prepared for you he helps you have better games. I thank #11… pic.twitter.com/7YovnxszYd — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) May 3, 2026

Embiid and Tyrese Maxey cemented their legacy in this Game 7 by becoming only the third duo in NBA history to each record at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists in a winner-take-all game. They join the legendary ranks of Elgin Baylor and Jerry West (1963), as well as Baylor and Wilt Chamberlain (1970), as the only pairs to ever achieve those elite statistical benchmarks.

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By securing this win, the Sixers have not only advanced to the Eastern Conference Semifinals but have also exercised the demons of past failures against Boston. With Embiid playing at an all-time high and Maxey proving to be the perfect secondary star, Philadelphia now enters the next round with more momentum than they have had in over a decade.