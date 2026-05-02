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Inter Miami vs Orlando City LIVE: Start time and how to watch! Lionel Messi’s first Florida Derby at Nu Stadium

Inter Miami face Orlando City in the Florida Derby at Nu Stadium. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch and when it kicks off? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami and Martin Ojeda of Orlando City.
© Carmen Mandato /Dustin Markland /Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami and Martin Ojeda of Orlando City.

Inter Miami host Orlando City at Nu Stadium in a key Florida Derby clash, where both teams look to improve their position in the Eastern Conference. The Herons enter as favorites given their strong recent form, but they are still searching for their first league victory at their new home after three consecutive draws. Miami relies on Lionel Messi as its main difference maker.

Inter Miami arrive on an impressive run, as they are undefeated in 11 straight games across all competitions, a streak that began with a 4-2 Matchday 2 win over Orlando at Inter&Co Stadium. They have also posted a 2W-0L-1D record under interim manager Guillermo Hoyos, who took over following Javier Mascherano’s departure last month. Despite their consistency, Miami sits second in the Eastern Conference.

On the other hand, Orlando City are going through a difficult stretch and remain near the bottom of the standings, having conceded a league high 29 goals this MLS season. The Lions have gone 2W-4L-1D under interim boss Martin Perelman, who replaced Oscar Pareja in March after a slow start. Orlando currently sits 14th in the Eastern Conference and is at risk of missing the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Start time and how to watch

Inter Miami vs Orlando City will get underway at 7:15 PM ET (PT:4:15 PM)

Watch this MLS match between Inter Miami and Orlando City live in the USA on Apple TV.

Inter Miami and Orlando City clash in Florida Derby at Nu Stadium

Welcome to our live blog of the MLS matchup!

Inter Miami face Orlando City at Nu Stadium this Saturday, as both teams look to improve their standing in the Eastern Conference. The Herons arrive in strong form, while Orlando City aim to turn around a difficult stretch.

Stay with us for key information and minute-by-minute updates as Inter Miami and Orlando City battle it out in this Florida Derby!

Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
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