Where to watch Espanyol vs Real Madrid live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Espanyol square off with Real Madrid in a Matchday 34 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Espanyol vs Real Madrid live in the USA on Fubo]

Barcelona moved to the brink of the 2025/2026 La Liga title after a 2–1 win over Osasuna, leaving Real Madrid with little margin for error if they hope to keep the race alive.

Even as long shots, Madrid—led by Kylian Mbappe—must deliver a win against Espanyol, a side still battling to secure safety while sitting five points clear of the relegation zone and eager to eliminate any doubt.

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When will the Espanyol vs Real Madrid match be played?

Espanyol take on Real Madrid on Sunday, May 3, for the Matchday 34 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Marko Dmitrovic of RCD Espanyol – Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Espanyol vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Espanyol vs Real Madrid in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Espanyol and Real Madrid in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.