Lionel Messi makes first appearance at UE Cornella: ‘We are very excited about this project’

The business side of Lionel Messi’s career is reaching new heights away from the MLS pitch. Following the confirmation of his landmark acquisition of UE Cornella, a club in Spain’s fifth tier (Tercera RFEF), the Argentine superstar has officially introduced himself to the institution in a way that has energized the entire local community.

From his home in Miami, Messi recorded a heartfelt video addressed exclusively to the professional squad, the coaching staff, and the club’s employees. “I wanted to say hello and tell you that we are here to grow and to help in whatever is necessary,” Messi said. “We are very excited about this project“.

Beyond the formalities, Messi revealed that he is already a dedicated follower of the team, noting that he watches their matches every weekend. This personal touch—which he had previously hinted at on social media by sharing a photo of himself following a game—was met with a standing ovation from everyone gathered in the club’s press room.

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UE Cornella’s current standing

Messi’s arrival coincides with a pivotal moment for the club on the field. With only two matches remaining in the Tercera RFEF regular season, UE Cornella currently sits in third place in Group 5. This strong campaign has already guaranteed them a spot in the promotion playoffs, where they will fight to move up to the fourth tier (Segunda Federación).

‼️El mensaje de Leo Messi a los jugadores y staff del UE Cornellà



💪El astro argentino, ahora propietario de este club, alienta a la plantilla antes de jugar el 'playoff' de ascenso pic.twitter.com/Ap1SyjHpS3 — Diario SPORT (@sport) April 30, 2026

The motivation behind Messi’s investment is rooted in his deep connection to Catalonia. Founded in 1951, UE Cornella is located just 12 kilometers (roughly 7 miles) from Barcelona and plays at the Municipal de Cornella, a modest stadium with a capacity of 1,500.

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A premier youth academy

Historically, UE Cornella have been renowned for its world-class youth system. The academy has produced elite talents such as Jordi Alba, Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya, current Barcelona defender Gerard Martin, and Real Betis captain Aitor Ruibal. In recent years, the club also gained a reputation as a “giant killer” in the Copa del Rey.

Now, under the ownership of the World Cup champion, the club looks to take a significant leap in quality, aiming to climb the Spanish football pyramid while maintaining its community-focused identity.