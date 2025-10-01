When are Barcelona returning to Spotify Camp Nou?

The echo of applauding fans at Montjuïc has grown louder than expected. After over two years away and amidst sweeping renovations, Barcelona’s home, the Spotify Camp Nou, is almost ready to welcome them back, though not in full yet.

Originally set to reopen for the Joan Gamper Trophy on August 10, 2025, the return was to mark a milestone in the club’s Espai Barça transformation project. But key permits, especially from municipal and safety authorities, remain pending.

As Barça wait on final approvals, speculation builds over their first match back in front of home fans, capacity limits and more. What’s certain: when the gates finally swing open again, it won’t be just a match—it’ll be a homecoming.

Barcelona target return to Spotify Camp Nou in October 2025

Barcelona are expected to return to the partially renovated Spotify Camp Nou in October 2025. The official UEFA website lists it as the venue for the October 21 match against Olympiacos in the UEFA Champions League. However, it remains to be seen whether this finally comes into fruition.

A general view of the Spotify Camp nou Stadium under construction in 2025. (Source: David Ramos/Getty Images)

UEFA rules determine that teams can only use one stadium as their home venue during the same Champions League campaign. With Barcelona hosting PSG at Montjuic on Oct. 1, they would need the governing body to make an exception for a Camp Nou return this season.

Before the game against Olympiacos, Barcelona will play Girona at home on Oct. 18. According to Marca, that could be another date to watch, pending permission from LaLiga and the city authorities. Even so, when Barca play their first game at the revamped Spotify Camp Nou, it won’t be a full return: the stadium will operate with reduced capacity, as many sections remain under construction and safety approvals are still pending. Full completion of the works is expected by June 2026.

Before Barcelona can open fully, they must secure occupancy licenses, safety certifications and municipal sign-offs on evacuation routes, access points and structural elements still under review.

Why the Camp Nou renovation took so long

The transformation of Spotify Camp Nou into a modern, multifunctional venue is part of the Espai Barça project, approved by 88% of FC Barcelona members in December 2021. The €1.5 billion plan aims to increase the stadium’s capacity to 105,000, introduce a retractable roof, and enhance fan experience with improved accessibility and amenities.

However, the renovation faced significant delays due to several factors. The initial timeline projected completion by 2024, but construction began in June 2023. Bureaucratic hurdles, including the need to amend the General Metropolitan Plan and opposition from local residents and political groups, contributed to the postponement of the project’s start.

Additionally, logistical challenges such as labor shortages and disruptions in the supply chain, notably caused by 2022 transport strikes, further hindered progress. These combined issues led to the current expected completion date of June 2026.