NHL News: Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy provides first recovery update ahead of road trip

The Boston Bruins are heading out on a three-game road trip, bringing some positive news for fans as defenseman Charlie McAvoy travels with the team for the first time since suffering a serious facial injury in mid-November. Head coach Marco Sturm also noted that forward David Pastrnak would be joining the team after his own absence.

McAvoy, 27, underwent facial surgery following a slap shot from Noah Dobson that fractured the left side of his face. The Bruins have gone 5–5–0 since McAvoy’s injury, highlighting the impact of losing a key defensive leader.

In his first full update since Thanksgiving, McAvoy, via Scott McLaughlin, described his recovery: “Getting it back. One day at a time, but every day I feel better, so keep doing that. We’re getting the chance to do more, skate more, skate longer, and work out off the ice. All those things.”

McAvoy reflects on the injury and recovery

The initial aftermath of the injury was particularly challenging. McAvoy revealed he immediately realized the severity, learning he had sustained a linear fracture and lost several bottom teeth.

Geekie #39 of the Bruins, center, celebrates with Zacha #18 and McAvoy #73 after scoring. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

He was limited to liquid foods for weeks, losing 20 pounds before regaining roughly half that weight and strength. “It’s been one of the weirdest injuries I’ve ever had,” McAvoy said. “The feeling of having so much trauma in your mouth. It’s a wild feeling.“

Bruins hopeful for McAvoy’s return to action

McAvoy and Pastrnak will join the Bruins on their upcoming stops in St. Louis, Winnipeg, and Minnesota, with McAvoy hopeful for game action at some point during the trip. Before the injury, he had 14 points (all assists) in 19 games and led the team in ice time at 23:46 per night.

“We’ll see,” McAvoy said. “Going on the trip with the expectation and hoping that at some point along the way on the trip I’ll be able to get back in.“ The Bruins will face the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, with puck drop scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

