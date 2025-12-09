Trending topics:
MLB

MLB Rumors: NY Mets and Blue Jays lead chase for elite free-agent reliever after Edwin Díaz deal with Dodgers

With Edwin Díaz joining the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays emerge as frontrunners in the race for MLB’s top free‑agent closer.

By Alexander Rosquez

Follow us on Google!
Edwin Díaz #39 with the Mets pitches against the Angels.
© Al Bello/Getty ImagesEdwin Díaz #39 with the Mets pitches against the Angels.

After the Los Angeles Dodgers secured Edwin Díaz, several MLB teams shifted their focus to Robert Suárez, one of the league’s top free-agent closers. The New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays have emerged as the primary suitors, eager to bolster their bullpens.

Suárez had a standout 2025 season with the San Diego Padres, recording 40 saves, second only to Carlos Estevez of the Kansas City Royals. He also posted a 2.97 ERA with 75 strikeouts, proving himself a high-impact reliever.

According to Jon Morosi ofMLB Network, the Mets and Blue Jays are leading the chase. With Edwin Díaz off the market, the Mets and Blue Jays are among the top suitors for Robert Suárez, sources say,” Morosi wrote on X.

Advertisement

Mets and Blue Jays leading the Suárez pursuit

Both the Mets and Blue Jays are actively evaluating how Suárez could fit into their pitching staffs. With elite closers hard to come by in free agency, securing a reliable ninth-inning option could be a game-changer for either team.

Robert Suarez #75 of the Padres celebrates after defeating the Cubs. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Robert Suarez #75 of the Padres celebrates after defeating the Cubs. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Advertisement

Suárez’s combination of experience and recent dominance makes him an ideal target for clubs aiming to strengthen their postseason chances. His ability to close high-pressure games is exactly what teams like New York and Toronto need heading into 2026.

NY Mets eye Pete Alonso reunion, though rival options complicate the picture

see also

NY Mets eye Pete Alonso reunion, though rival options complicate the picture

Other teams still in the mix

The Chicago Cubs have also expressed interest in adding a top-tier closer. According toFrancys Romero,the Cubs continue to explore the market for impact relievers even after signing Phil Maton. “Hearing from the Winter Meetings that the Cubs are still exploring the closer market, with Robert Suárez as one of the ideal candidates,” Romero noted on X.

Advertisement

Survey

Who do you think will sign Robert Suárez this offseason?

already voted 0 people

With multiple teams vying for his services, Suárez’s offseason landing spot remains uncertain, but his elite performance guarantees that he will be one of the most sought-after relievers in MLB.

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
MLB Rumors: NY Yankees and NY Mets reportedly target the same Brewers player
MLB

MLB Rumors: NY Yankees and NY Mets reportedly target the same Brewers player

NY Mets willing to trade All-Star amid interest in Pete Alonso
MLB

NY Mets willing to trade All-Star amid interest in Pete Alonso

NY Mets eye Alonso reunion, though rival options complicate the picture
MLB

NY Mets eye Alonso reunion, though rival options complicate the picture

MLB Rumors: Dodgers are reportedly in talks to make a “mega” blockbuster trade with the Tigers
MLB

MLB Rumors: Dodgers are reportedly in talks to make a “mega” blockbuster trade with the Tigers

Better Collective Logo