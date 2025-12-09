MLB Rumors: NY Mets and Blue Jays lead chase for elite free-agent reliever after Edwin Díaz deal with Dodgers

After the Los Angeles Dodgers secured Edwin Díaz, several MLB teams shifted their focus to Robert Suárez, one of the league’s top free-agent closers. The New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays have emerged as the primary suitors, eager to bolster their bullpens.

Suárez had a standout 2025 season with the San Diego Padres, recording 40 saves, second only to Carlos Estevez of the Kansas City Royals. He also posted a 2.97 ERA with 75 strikeouts, proving himself a high-impact reliever.

According to Jon Morosi ofMLB Network, the Mets and Blue Jays are leading the chase. “With Edwin Díaz off the market, the Mets and Blue Jays are among the top suitors for Robert Suárez, sources say,” Morosi wrote on X.

Mets and Blue Jays leading the Suárez pursuit

Both the Mets and Blue Jays are actively evaluating how Suárez could fit into their pitching staffs. With elite closers hard to come by in free agency, securing a reliable ninth-inning option could be a game-changer for either team.

Robert Suarez #75 of the Padres celebrates after defeating the Cubs. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Suárez’s combination of experience and recent dominance makes him an ideal target for clubs aiming to strengthen their postseason chances. His ability to close high-pressure games is exactly what teams like New York and Toronto need heading into 2026.

Other teams still in the mix

The Chicago Cubs have also expressed interest in adding a top-tier closer. According toFrancys Romero,the Cubs continue to explore the market for impact relievers even after signing Phil Maton. “Hearing from the Winter Meetings that the Cubs are still exploring the closer market, with Robert Suárez as one of the ideal candidates,” Romero noted on X.

With multiple teams vying for his services, Suárez’s offseason landing spot remains uncertain, but his elite performance guarantees that he will be one of the most sought-after relievers in MLB.

