This Tuesday, May 16, 2023, the game of the second leg of the “Derby Della Madonnina” will take place in which Inter and Milan, two teams with a large history in international competitions, will seek a place in the final. Here we tell you how many times Inter reached this instance.

It will undoubtedly be an intense semifinal. It is not only a unique opportunity to return to the UEFA Champions League final after several seasons, but also to eliminate arch-rivals which, while of course not the same as winning the tournament, is almost an equivalent joy.

Inter have a great chance to achieve it since in the game of the first leg they obtained a 2-0 that leaves them in very good shape for what will be the second leg. And even more taking into account that AC Milan come from having very bad performances. But of course, that’s no reason to be overconfident.

Inter’s last final

Inter are, as mentioned before, a historic European team with a long tradition in the UEFA Champions League. They were champions on three occasions (1964, 1965, 2010), and finalists on two other occasions (1967, 1972). The last final was played on May 22, 2010, the date on which they also won their last UCL.