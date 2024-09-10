Video: James Rodriguez makes costly mistake as Argentina equalize vs Colombia

Trending topics:
Argentina's Nico Gonzalez scored early in the second half to level the score at 1-1 against Colombia in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers after a glaring mistake by James Rodriguez.

By Natalia Lobo

Argentina and Colombia face off for Matchday 8 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in Barranquilla. The match promised to be a tough battle between two of the best teams in South America, and it has delivered. However, Los Cafeteros star James Rodriguez made a costly mistake in La Albiceleste’s goal.

After assisting Yerson Mosquera in Colombia‘s first goal, Rodriguez made a poor pass in midfield, which was intercepted by Nico Gonzalez and allowing him to score the equalizer in the 47th minute mark.

However, thankfully for Rodriguez, Nicolas Otamendi tackled Muñoz in the box and he was able to make up for his early mistake by scoring the second goal from the penalty spot.

While Argentina are first on the Qualifiers table with 18 points (so far), Nestor Lorenzo’s side are the only team that are still undefeated in the tournament. The last time they beat La Albiceleste for World Cup Qualifiers was in 2007.

James Rodriguez’s top form with Colombia

Rodriguez, who recently signed with Rayo Vallecano, remains in top form for Los Cafeteros. The 33-year-old now has 10 goal contributions in his last eight matches with the Colombian national team.

Rodriguez is also coming fresh from winning the MVP award in the 2024 Copa America, in which he was a key player for Colombia to reach the final. In the tournament, he was the player with most assists (6).

