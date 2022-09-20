How much do some of the most popular soccer players charge per post on Instagram? Find out what some of these World Cup stars make on the gram.

Where do Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar rank on Instagram cost per post

Who are the most influential soccer players that will be at the World Cup in Qatar 2022 and what kind of followership do they have on Instagram? Nielsen Gracenote created a list of some of the most followed and engaged soccer players in the world.

From names like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Sergio Ramos, these top stars know how to use their popularity on social media. It’s not uncommon for athletes and celebrities to market themselves on their social media and promote a product or campaign.

Mauro Icardi’s wife Wanda Nara basically makes a living off of her social media. Here are 10 World Cup bound stars and what they charge on Instagram per post.

10. Sergio Ramos

The PSG defender has over 53 million followers on Instagram and is reported to charge in the range of $369,000 per post.

9. Paul Pogba

The Juventus star and French World Cup winner is one of the most recognizable players in the world. Pogba has 55 million followers on Instagram and charges $406,000 per post.

8. Karim Benzema

The Real Madrid scoring machine is one of the most popular players in the sport. Karim Benzema will be a huge star at the World Cup and charges $487,000 per post.

7. Paulo Dybala

The Argentine forward has 49 million followers and is one of the most popular players in Argentina. For Dybala to promote a product on Instagram he charges $489,000.

6. N'Golo Kanté

The Chelsea and French soccer player has only 14 million followers on Instagram but is widely popular around the world. That popularity equals big bucks as N'Golo Kanté charges $522,000 per post.

5. Vinícius Júnior

The Real Madrid winger will be one of the main figures of Brazil in Qatar 2022, Vinny JR as he is known has 23 million followers and charges $672,000 per post.

4. Kylian Mbappé

The French World Cup winner is the face of the sport going forward after Lionel Messi and Ronaldo retire, with 74 million followers on Instagram, Kylian Mbappé charges $1.1 million per post.

3. Neymar

Neymar has always wanted to hit the mainstream, from acting, dancing, and cameos on shows like Jimmy Kimmel. Neymar has over 178 million followers and charges $1.2 million per post.

2. Lionel Messi

One of the greatest players of all time, Lionel Messi has 360 million followers on Instagram. It’s not far-fetched for Messi to get 1 million likes on a post. According to the report Messi charges $2.5 million for one post.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

One of the most popular athletes of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo has been a star at Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus. With 480 million followers, Ronaldo charges $3,5 million per post.

