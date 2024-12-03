Trending topics:
AFC Champions League

Where to watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Gharafa live in the USA: 2024/2025 AFC Champions League

Al-Hilal play against Al-Gharafa for the Matchday 6 of the 2024/2025 AFC Champions League. Find out here the kickoff times and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options available in the USA.

Aleksandar Mitrovic of Al Hilal
© IMAGO / NaushadAleksandar Mitrovic of Al Hilal

By Leonardo Herrera

Al-Hilal will face off against Al-Gharafa on Matchday 6 of the 2024/25 AFC Champions League. Find out the viewing options available, so you can catch all the action live through various TV networks and streaming platforms. Here’s everything you need to know about kickoff times and where to watch in the USA.

[Watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Gharafa online in the US on Paramount+]

Al Ahli‘s impressive winning streak came to an end on Matchday 6, as they were held to a thrilling 2-2 draw by Esteghlal, leaving the door wide open for Al Hilal to reclaim the top spot in the West Region. Al Hilal, with 13 points, trail Al Ahli by just three points, so a victory against Al-Gharafa would see them leapfrog their rivals.

Al-Gharafa, sitting just one point outside the qualification spots, will be hoping for a strong result. While a win would be crucial, they know that even a draw would significantly improve their position, moving them closer to the qualification spots, albeit with a lower goal difference than Esteghlal.

Advertisement

When will the Al-Hilal vs Al-Gharafa match be played?

Al-Hilal take on Al-Gharafa this Tuesday, December 3, in an AFC Champions League Matchday 6 showdown, with kickoff set for 1:00 PM (ET).

Advertisement
Yacine Brahimi of Al Gharafa – IMAGO / Samuello Sports Images Gh

Yacine Brahimi of Al Gharafa – IMAGO / Samuello Sports Images Gh

Al-Hilal vs Al-Gharafa: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Gharafa in the USA

Al-Hilal and Al-Gharafa are set to square off in a highly anticipated 2024/25 AFC Champions League matchup, with live coverage available for fans in the USA on Paramount+.

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

Where to watch Mallorca vs Barcelona live for free in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025
Soccer

Where to watch Mallorca vs Barcelona live for free in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025

NFL News: Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown makes something clear about facing Jordan Love, Packers
NFL

NFL News: Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown makes something clear about facing Jordan Love, Packers

MLB Rumors: Juan Soto ready to make game-changing free agency decision, announcement expected soon
MLB

MLB Rumors: Juan Soto ready to make game-changing free agency decision, announcement expected soon

MLB Rumors: Teoscar Hernandez could be a trade target for an AL team if Juan Soto deal falls through
MLB

MLB Rumors: Teoscar Hernandez could be a trade target for an AL team if Juan Soto deal falls through

Better Collective Logo