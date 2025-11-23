Where to watch Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Al Nassr will face off against Al Khaleej in the Matchday 9 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

Al Nassr roll into this matchup riding an eight-game tear, fresh off a gritty 2-1 victory over Al Feiha that kept their perfect run intact. Cristiano Ronaldo and his squad understand the pressure from Al Hilal closing in, making this next three-point push critical as they try to stay out front.

Al Khaleej, a side that’s flashed potential despite an uneven campaign, has given quality teams trouble before and will look to throw a wrench into Al Nassr’s momentum as the league race tightens.

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej match be played?

Al Nassr will play against Al Khaleej for the Matchday 9 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League this Sunday, November 23. The action is set to kick off at 12:30 PM (ET).

Kingsley Coman of Al-Nassr – Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League clash between Al Nassr and Al Khaleej live in the USA, streaming on Fubo. Other options: FOX Soccer Plus.