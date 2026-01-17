Trending topics:
Where to watch Al Nassr vs Al Shabab live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

CR7´s Al Nassr take on Al Shabab for the Matchday 16 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Find out how to catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr

Al Nassr and Al Shabab will face each other in the Matchday 16 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

[Watch Al Nassr vs Al Shabab online in the US on Fubo]

Al Nassr’s title push has taken a sudden turn, with a club that once surged through a 10-game winning streak now stuck in a four-match winless run, including three straight losses. That slide allowed Al Hilal to seize control of the race, using a pivotal head-to-head win to open a seven-point cushion at the top.

With no room left for mistakes, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates head into a crucial matchup against struggling Al Shabab, who sit 14th with 11 points and are battling to stay clear of the relegation zone.

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Shabab match be played?

Al Nassr face Al Shabab for the Matchday 16 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League this Saturday, January 17. The action is set to kick off at 12:30 PM (ET).

Yannick Carrasco of Al Shabab – Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Yannick Carrasco of Al Shabab – Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Al Nassr vs Al Shabab: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM
CT: 11:30 AM
MT: 10:30 AM
PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Shabab in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League clash between Al Nassr and Al Shabab live in the USA, streaming on FuboOther options: FOX Soccer Plus.

