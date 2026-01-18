NY Yankees look to boost key player amid rumors of potential Cody Bellinger return

While current headlines are focused on the final decision Cody Bellinger may make regarding a return to the Bronx, the reality is that the New York Yankees can further boost their roster. In fact, the infield is one of the areas where Aaron Boone will need to pay close attention.

And this isn’t necessarily about adding new reinforcements, but rather about refining the talent the manager already has within his team. Anthony Volpe is a player who has had his share of struggles in recent years, which is why a proven, experienced name has emerged at the center of the discussion: Ryan McMahon.

According to Empire State Media journalist Alexander Wilson, while confidence in Volpe remains strong, the organization still believes McMahon could be the key to addressing one of the team’s main shortcomings in recent years.

“With Anthony Volpe struggling through three consecutive below-average offensive seasons, the Yankees are heavily dependent on veteran third baseman Ryan McMahon to undergo a late-career renaissance,” Wilson said.

Ryan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees.

McMahon can improve 2025

While Ryan McMahon’s 2025 surface numbers—highlighted by a disappointing .214/.312/.381 slash line—might seem lackluster, his advanced metrics suggest he is a prime candidate for a massive breakout.

The appeal for the Yankees lies in his raw power: he ranks in the 95th percentile for average exit velocity at 93.3 mph and maintaining a 50.5% hard-hit rate. If he can fine-tune his contact consistency, those elite physical tools would make him an ideal left-handed power threat to spell Anthony Volpe or bolster the infield depth, as his ability to do significant damage whenever he finds the barrel is nearly unmatched across the league.

Will Bellinger re-sign with the Yankees?

The pursuit of Cody Bellinger has reached a critical impasse, as the Yankees remain firm on a five-year, $155 million proposal while Bellinger’s camp holds out for a seven-year guarantee.

Despite the Yankees adding multiple opt-outs and a signing bonus to entice him, the cross-town Mets are looming as a serious threat to build a super team by pairing Bellinger with their new star, Bo Bichette.

Analysts note that the Yankees are seen as an ideal fit to land All-Star if Bellinger joins Mets, referring to St. Louis Cardinals’ Brendan Donovan. Donovan has emerged as the primary pivot option to stabilize the Bronx infield and outfield should they lose their top free-agent priority to Queens.