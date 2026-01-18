Why is Raphinha not playing today for Barcelona vs Real Sociedad on 2025-26 LaLiga Matchday 20?

Barcelona are undoubtedly experiencing a stellar moment in their current season. Sitting at the top of the LaLiga standings, they are also well-positioned in the UEFA Champions League. Their recent triumph in the Spanish Super Cup over long-time rivals Real Madrid further cements their dominance. Key players have been performing remarkably well, with Raphinha being a standout contributor.

However, Raphinha will not feature in Barcelona’s lineup against Real Sociedad on LaLiga Matchday 20 in the 2025-26 season, due to a thigh injury. This update comes from Barcelona’s official website. The team aims to prioritize his recovery to ensure his availability for upcoming challenges in January.

Without the Brazilian sensation, much of the offensive responsibility will fall on the shoulders of Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski. Their contributions are crucial for Barcelona to secure a victory and maintain their lead in LaLiga.

While it’s unfortunate for Raphinha to be sidelined, Real Sociedad view his absence as a strategic advantage, given the threat he poses on the field. They hope to capitalize on this during what promises to be an intense matchup.

Raphinha’s potential replacement

Barcelona welcomes back Frenkie De Jong from his suspension following a red card in the Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid. Head coach Hansi Flick has suitable options in Fermin and Marcus Rashford to fill Raphinha’s shoes against Real Sociedad.

More than just securing points, Barcelona aim to build on their current momentum and protect their lead in the LaLiga standings. The team has consistently delivered outstanding performances this season.

Predicted lineup for Barcelona vs Real Sociedad

With 21 players called up, mirroring their recent Copa del Rey clash against Racing de Santander, fans eagerly anticipate a strong showing from their squad today.

Here’s the predicted lineup for Barcelona:

Goalkeeper: Garcia

Defenders: Kounde, Cubarsi, E. Garcia, Balde

Midfielders: Pedri, De Jong; Yamal, Fermin, Rashford

Forward: Lewandowski

