Trending topics:
LALIGA

Why is Raphinha not playing today for Barcelona vs Real Sociedad on 2025-26 LaLiga Matchday 20?

Raphinha, widely regarded as one of Barcelona's top performers, will be absent for the upcoming match against Real Sociedad in the 2025-26 LaLiga season.

By Santiago Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Raphinha of FC Barcelona during the LaLiga EA Sports.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesRaphinha of FC Barcelona during the LaLiga EA Sports.

Barcelona are undoubtedly experiencing a stellar moment in their current season. Sitting at the top of the LaLiga standings, they are also well-positioned in the UEFA Champions League. Their recent triumph in the Spanish Super Cup over long-time rivals Real Madrid further cements their dominance. Key players have been performing remarkably well, with Raphinha being a standout contributor.

However, Raphinha will not feature in Barcelona’s lineup against Real Sociedad on LaLiga Matchday 20 in the 2025-26 season, due to a thigh injury. This update comes from Barcelona’s official website. The team aims to prioritize his recovery to ensure his availability for upcoming challenges in January.

Without the Brazilian sensation, much of the offensive responsibility will fall on the shoulders of Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski. Their contributions are crucial for Barcelona to secure a victory and maintain their lead in LaLiga.

Advertisement

While it’s unfortunate for Raphinha to be sidelined, Real Sociedad view his absence as a strategic advantage, given the threat he poses on the field. They hope to capitalize on this during what promises to be an intense matchup.

Raphinha celebrating

Raphinha of FC Barcelona.

Advertisement

Raphinha’s potential replacement

Barcelona welcomes back Frenkie De Jong from his suspension following a red card in the Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid. Head coach Hansi Flick has suitable options in Fermin and Marcus Rashford to fill Raphinha’s shoes against Real Sociedad.

Where to watch Real Sociedad vs Barcelona live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

see also

Where to watch Real Sociedad vs Barcelona live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

More than just securing points, Barcelona aim to build on their current momentum and protect their lead in the LaLiga standings. The team has consistently delivered outstanding performances this season.

Advertisement

Predicted lineup for Barcelona vs Real Sociedad

With 21 players called up, mirroring their recent Copa del Rey clash against Racing de Santander, fans eagerly anticipate a strong showing from their squad today.

Here’s the predicted lineup for Barcelona:

  • Goalkeeper: Garcia
  • Defenders: Kounde, Cubarsi, E. Garcia, Balde
  • Midfielders: Pedri, De Jong; Yamal, Fermin, Rashford
  • Forward: Lewandowski
Advertisement
santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
ALSO READ
Why are Raphinha and Lewandowski not playing today for Barcelona vs Racing Santander in 2026 Copa del Rey?
Soccer

Why are Raphinha and Lewandowski not playing today for Barcelona vs Racing Santander in 2026 Copa del Rey?

Barcelona crowned champions after defeating Real Madrid 3-2 in 2026 Spanish Super Cup as Raphinha shines: Highlights and goals
Soccer

Barcelona crowned champions after defeating Real Madrid 3-2 in 2026 Spanish Super Cup as Raphinha shines: Highlights and goals

Why is Raphinha not starting today for Barcelona vs Chelsea on Matchday 5 of 2025-26 Champions League?
Soccer

Why is Raphinha not starting today for Barcelona vs Chelsea on Matchday 5 of 2025-26 Champions League?

NY Yankees look to boost key player amid rumors of potential Cody Bellinger return
MLB

NY Yankees look to boost key player amid rumors of potential Cody Bellinger return

Better Collective Logo