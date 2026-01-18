Jarrett Stidham’s warning to rest of the NFL resurfaces after Broncos lose Bo Nix to injury

Jarrett Stidham is poised to start for the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship game. This is because unfortunately Bo Nix fractured his ankle. However, the backup is not intimidated by the whole situation.

“I have no doubts that I’m a starting-caliber quarterback in this league,” Stidham said back in 2024. That is the kind of confidence that will make the AFC Championship game a scenario to seize, not to get intimidated by.

Sean Payton also warned the rest of the NFL on Stidham’s potential to lead the team. Hence, while not having Nix is a setback, the team is locked and ready to roll with Stidham, and it also seems like the quarterback is ready to go too.

Stidham needs help from the run game

The running game must be effective for Stidham to thrive. If not, he will be compromised. However, RJ Harvey only had 540 rushing yards this season. While he showed flashes of talent, the fact is he averaged 3.7 yards per carry. If he is not able to establish a running game, Stidham might need to risk more than what the team is willing him to do.

There is also the fact that the playcall must change. Bo Nix led the NFL in pass attempts this season. So, unless Payton puts his money where his mouth is and lets Stidham rip it, the head coach must adjust and go into a more run-oriented gameplan.

Stidham will be defying odds

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Jarrett Stidham will be the second QB to make his first start of the season in a Conference Championship Game. The other was Roger Staubach, and he was blown out 26-3 by Washington. Hence, Stidham is backed against a wall here.

Also, Stidham has only four career starts. This is the fewest number by any QB entering a Conference Championship start in NFL history. The fact that the Broncos rely on someone with so little NFL experience, but at the same time watch how both the QB and HC have insane confidence makes this a hugely intriguing situation.