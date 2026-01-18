Trending topics:
MLB

Veteran pitcher Justin Verlander might join AL East team this season

Justin Verlander is set to enter free agency, and at the age of 42, he could still be playing in 2026. Reports suggest that an AL East team has shown significant interest in him this season.

By Santiago Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Justin Verlander #35 poses.
© Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesJustin Verlander #35 poses.

Justin Verlander has become a significant name in the offseason chatter, sparking considerable buzz as available free agents join up with various franchises. This opens a promising opportunity for the veteran pitcher to potentially join an American League East team for the upcoming season.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that Verlander is attracting interest from multiple MLB teams, with the Baltimore Orioles emerging as one of the most ardent potential suitors for the seasoned 42-year-old pitcher.

The Orioles, who have shown interest in other free agents like Framber Valdez, aim to strengthen their roster with an experienced player. The addition of a veteran presence like Verlander would provide inspiration and leadership to their young talents.

Advertisement

Verlander stands on the brink of entering his 21st MLB season if he secures a deal this offseason. This appears plausible, as the Orioles are not the only team reportedly eyeing the seasoned pitcher.

Justin Verlander throwing

Justin Verlander #35 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Athletics during the second inning at Sutter Health Park on July 04, 2025 in Sacramento, California.

Advertisement

Potential destinations for Verlander next season

While the Orioles seem to lead the chase for Verlander’s services, other franchises have reportedly shown interest in signing him for the next season, and there are a couple of surprising names in that list.

Orioles reportedly set franchise record in international prospect signings amid Framber Valdez speculation

see also

Orioles reportedly set franchise record in international prospect signings amid Framber Valdez speculation

According to Fox Sports, a reunion with the Detroit Tigers could also be on the horizon for Verlander. After 13 seasons with the Tigers, playing for them again seems possible, perhaps even by 2026.

Advertisement

The San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres, and Atlanta Braves are also reportedly in the hunt for Verlander. His vast experience and leadership would be invaluable in sharpening their bullpen and mentoring younger players.

Survey

Which will be Verlander's next destination in the MLB?

already voted 0 people

Advertisement
santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
ALSO READ
What happens if Texans lose, win or tie today against Patriots in Divisional round of 2026 NFL playoffs?
NFL

What happens if Texans lose, win or tie today against Patriots in Divisional round of 2026 NFL playoffs?

Why is Raphinha not playing today for Barcelona vs Real Sociedad on 2025-26 LaLiga Matchday 20?
Soccer

Why is Raphinha not playing today for Barcelona vs Real Sociedad on 2025-26 LaLiga Matchday 20?

NY Yankees seen as ideal fit to land All-Star if Cody Bellinger joins Bo Bichette in Mets
MLB

NY Yankees seen as ideal fit to land All-Star if Cody Bellinger joins Bo Bichette in Mets

Jarrett Stidham’s warning to rest of the NFL resurfaces after Broncos lose Bo Nix to injury
NFL

Jarrett Stidham’s warning to rest of the NFL resurfaces after Broncos lose Bo Nix to injury

Better Collective Logo