Senegal vs Morocco LIVE: Game is underway! (0-0) AFCON 2025 final

Senegal face Morocco in the 2025 AFCON final. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action. Game is underway!

By Emilio Abad

Sadio Mane of Senegal and Achraf Hakimi of Morocco.
© Getty ImagesSadio Mane of Senegal and Achraf Hakimi of Morocco.

Senegal face Morocco in the AFCON 2025 final, with the home squads carrying the pressure of breaking a 50-year drought. The happiness of an entire nation depends on how the teams led by Achraf Hakimi perform, while Senegal, led by Sadio Mané, aim to spoil the party. It’s a high-stakes clash where every move on the pitch could define history. Game is underway!

[Watch Senegal vs Morocco live in the USA on Fubo]

The visiting squads arrive shaken mentally. Late Friday night, Senegal issued a statement criticizing the organization, complaining about their hotel, the obligation to train at Morocco’s complex, limited ticket availability for their supporters, and what they called a “flagrant” lack of security. In Morocco, officials dismissed the claims as “victimization,” a strategy previously used by Cameroon, Algeria, and Nigeria, but confidence remains high despite the tense backdrop.

On the pitch, both squads arrive with strong momentum. Morocco advanced by defeating Nigeria in a dramatic penalty shootout, while Senegal edged past Egypt with a 1-0 victory. The clash promises excitement, drama, and a battle between two of Africa’s most formidable sides as they fight for continental glory.

11' - Foul on Mané, free kick opportunity (0-0)

A foul by Aguerd on Sadio Mané gives Senegal a free kick in a dangerous position. Mané delivers a well-placed cross into the box, but the play breaks down and no clear chance comes from it.

10' - Morocco presses but struggles to create (0-0)

Morocco is applying pressure and creating chances, but their final passes lack precision, limiting their ability to threaten Senegal’s goal. Senegal is causing plenty of disruption but has yet to establish control of possession. Abdessamad Ezzalzouli stands out as Morocco’s most dangerous and dynamic player so far.

5' - Morocco survives a scare! (0-0)

Pape Gueye capitalizes on a corner delivered by Sadio Mané, as Bounou comes out poorly and is left out of position. Gueye rises to head the ball, but Bounou recovers in time to make a crucial save, denying Senegal a clear scoring opportunity.

4' - First minutes with intensity (0-0)

The opening minutes have been marked by high intensity, with both Morocco and Senegal showing physicality in every challenge. So far, there have been no clear scoring chances, but it’s evident this will be a very physical contest. Morocco is trying to maintain possession, while Senegal looks to recover the ball and impose their own style of play.

0' - Game is underway! (0-0)

The 2025 AFCON final between Morocco and Senegal has kicked off at the Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex.

Teams take the field!

Both Morocco and Senegal have taken to the pitch for the national anthems and the customary pre-match handshake. The atmosphere in the Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex is electric as fans cheer, setting the stage for a high-stakes AFCON 2025 final.

Prize money at stake

This year, the Africa Cup of Nations has set new financial records, with prize money surpassing all previous editions and increasing the stakes for advancing through each round.

At the top of the structure, the tournament’s champion will earn a record $10 million, up from the $7 million awarded to the 2023 winner, according to the CAF. The runner-up is set to receive around $4 million, while semifinalists and quarterfinalists will take home $2.5 million and $1.3 million, respectively.

The structure ensures that participation and progression are rewarded at multiple levels, making every match in the knockout stages not only crucial for glory but also for substantial financial gain.

Today's venue

The AFCON 2025 final will take place at the Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat, Morocco. Just seven kilometers from the city center, the stadium is named in honor of Prince Moulay Abdellah and is one of the country’s most iconic sporting venues.

Inaugurated on 5 September 2025 during Match Day 7 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the complex offers a seating capacity of 68,095, expandable to 68,700 for the 2030 World Cup. It also previously hosted the semifinal between Morocco and Nigeria.

Owned by the Urban Community of Rabat and managed by SONARGES, the venue is part of a larger sports complex that includes an Olympic stadium, a 10,000-seat indoor arena, and an Olympic swimming pool, making it a central hub for sport in the Moroccan capital and a flagship location for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations.

Senegal confirmed lineup

Senegal will start with Édouard Mendy; Krépin Diatta, Mamadou Sarr, Moussa Niakhaté, El Hadji Malik Diouf; Lamine Camara, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pape Gueye; Iliman Ndiaye, Nicolas Jackson, Sadio Mané.

Morocco confirmed lineup

Morocco will start with Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Adam Masina, Noussair Mazraoui; Neil El Aynaoui, Bilal El Khannouss, Ismael Saibari; Brahim Díaz; Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, Ayoub El Kaabi.

Today's referees

The responsibility of officiating this decisive encounter has been entrusted to Congolese referee Jean Jacques Ngambo Ndala, considered one of the continent’s top officials in recent years.

Ndala previously managed the tournament’s opening match between Morocco and Comoros, a designation that reflects CAF’s trust in his experience and authoritative presence on the field.

He will be assisted by his compatriots Ghislain Bongeli Nguela and Gradil Mwania Mbizi, while South African Abongile Tom will serve as the fourth official.

Regarding the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system, Beninese official Pierre Ghislain Atcho has been appointed to manage the video room, assisted by Leticia Viana and Stefan Eliezer Yembi. René Daniel Luzaya will oversee the evaluation of the referees’ performance.

Start time and how to watch

Senegal vs Morocco will get underway at 2:00 PM ET (PT:11:00 AM)

Watch this 2026 AFCON 2025 final between Senegal and Morocco live in the USA on Fubo, Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Senegal and Morocco clash in AFCON 2025 final

Welcome to our live blog of the AFCON 2025 final!

Senegal face Morocco in Rabat today, with continental glory and history on the line. Morocco aim to end a 50-year drought at home, while Senegal look to overcome a challenging opponent led by Achraf Hakimi.

Stay with us for key updates and minute-by-minute action as both squads battle it out in the final!

emilio abad
Emilio Abad
