Senegal vs Morocco LIVE: Game is underway! (0-0) AFCON 2025 final

Senegal face Morocco in the AFCON 2025 final, with the home squads carrying the pressure of breaking a 50-year drought. The happiness of an entire nation depends on how the teams led by Achraf Hakimi perform, while Senegal, led by Sadio Mané, aim to spoil the party. It’s a high-stakes clash where every move on the pitch could define history. Game is underway!

[Watch Senegal vs Morocco live in the USA on Fubo]

The visiting squads arrive shaken mentally. Late Friday night, Senegal issued a statement criticizing the organization, complaining about their hotel, the obligation to train at Morocco’s complex, limited ticket availability for their supporters, and what they called a “flagrant” lack of security. In Morocco, officials dismissed the claims as “victimization,” a strategy previously used by Cameroon, Algeria, and Nigeria, but confidence remains high despite the tense backdrop.

On the pitch, both squads arrive with strong momentum. Morocco advanced by defeating Nigeria in a dramatic penalty shootout, while Senegal edged past Egypt with a 1-0 victory. The clash promises excitement, drama, and a battle between two of Africa’s most formidable sides as they fight for continental glory.