AFCON 2025 prize money: What’s the purse at stake in the Senegal vs Morocco final?

Rabat is preparing for a historic night at AFCON 2025, where Senegal and Morocco will battle not only for continental glory, but also for figures that mark a turning point in African soccer. The tournament’s economic context has taken on as much importance as the goals that carried both powers to the decisive clash.

This year, the Africa Cup of Nations has broken financial boundaries, with prize money surpassing every previous edition and reshaping the impact of advancing through each round. Beyond pride and supporters, there is a tangible incentive felt throughout the tournament.

As stadiums fill and the stories of players and coaches dominate headlines, the financial dimension of the title underscores the competition’s growing relevance. The amount at stake in the final is set to leave a lasting mark long after the trophy is lifted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is the prize money of AFCON 2025?

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations is shaping up to be one of the most financially significant editions in the tournament’s history, with the CAF substantially increasing rewards for teams based on how far they progress.

At the top of the prize structure, the tournament’s champion is poised to earn a record $10 million, marking a sizeable increase from the $7 million awarded to the winner of the 2023 edition, according to the Confederation of African Football.

Advertisement

Sadio Mane of Senegal and Achraf Hakimi of Morocco (Source: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images — Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Advertisement

This jump of roughly 43% demonstrates CAF’s push to elevate the financial stakes of its flagship competition and offers a major incentive for competing national teams. But the financial incentives extend well beyond the final match.

Advertisement

Teams eliminated at various stages of the tournament also receive payout amounts, ensuring that participation and advancement are rewarded at multiple levels. Under the current structure, runners-up are set to take home around $4 million, while semifinalists and quarterfinalists secure $2.5 million and $1.3 million respectively.

see also Is there a third place game at the AFCON 2025?

Even teams exiting in the group stage receive a payout, underlining how the expanded prize money is designed to benefit a wide array of participants. Overall, the prize pool for AFCON 2025 is estimated at around $32 million, distributed across all competing teams in the tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This record financial package underscores how CAF is aligning the Africa Cup of Nations with global standards of competitive reward while supporting national federations through increased economic returns.