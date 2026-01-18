Trending topics:
Are Christian Gonzalez and Hunter Henry playing today for Patriots vs Texans in Divisional round of 2026 NFL playoffs?

The New England Patriots have confirmed the status of Christian Gonzalez and Hunter Henry for the playoff game against the Texans.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Christian Gonzalez cornerback of the New England Patriots
Christian Gonzalez and Hunter Henry have been key pieces for the New England Patriots in an extraordinary season that has carried them to the Divisional Round of the 2026 NFL playoffs. Now, their next challenge is the Houston Texans.

The Patriots ended Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ dominance in the AFC East and also clinched the No. 2 seed. That allowed them to secure at least two home games during the postseason.

In the Wild Card round, the Pats defeated the Chargers 16-3. Drake Maye showed why he can win the MVP award and be Tom Brady’s successor. Very few expected New England to become Super Bowl contenders again so quickly.

Is Christian Gonzalez playing today for Patriots against Texans?

Yes. Christian Gonzalez is playing for the Patriots against the Texans after the star cornerback cleared the concussion protocol. It’s a massive update for Mike Vrabel as he prepares to face the offense led by C.J. Stroud.

Is Hunter Henry active for Patriots vs Texans?

Hunter Henry is active for the Patriots against the Texans after dealing with a knee injury during the week. The tight end was limited in practice on Wednesday but was a full participant on Thursday and Friday.

New England Patriots QB Drake Maye's net worth: How much money does he have?

see also

New England Patriots QB Drake Maye’s net worth: How much money does he have?

Inactives for Patriots vs Texans

The Patriots’ inactives for the game against the Texans are Kobee Minor (CB), Bradyn Swinson (OLB), Marcus Bryant (T), Eric Gregory (DT), Caedan Wallace (G), and C.J. Dippre (TE). Tommy DeVito will serve as the emergency quarterback.

The Texans’ inactives for the game against the Patriots are Nico Collins (WR), Graham Mertz (QB), Jawhar Jordan (RB), Alijah Huzzie (CB), Trent Brown (T), and Justin Watson (WR).

