NY Yankees seen as ideal fit to land All-Star if Cody Bellinger joins Bo Bichette in Mets

The MLB offseason is starting to enter a decisive phase, as some free agents still haven’t settled on their future. Cody Bellinger has not commented on what will happen next season: while the Yankees are fighting to secure his services once again, the New York Mets aim to build a super team after signing Bo Bichette.

In Queens, they were unable to make a move to acquire Kyle Tucker, so it wouldn’t be far-fetched to consider Bellinger joining Carlos Mendoza’s team. Meanwhile, in the Bronx, they could miss out on several opportunities to add a superstar, making an All-Star from Cardinals a good fit under these circumstances.

Alexander Wilson of Empire State Media revealed that if Bellinger’s return to the Yankees doesn’t materialize, an ideal player to replace him for the upcoming 2026 MLB season is none other than Brendan Donovan.

“While losing Bellinger’s Gold Glove defense in the outfield would be a sting, Donovan offers a different kind of value that fits the Yankees’ current roster construction beautifully,” Wilson revealed.

Brendan Donovan #33 of St. Louis Cardinals.

What could Donovan add to the Yankees?

If the New York Yankees potentially pull the trigger on a trade for Brendan Donovan, they would be landing a left-handed contact specialist who is arguably the most versatile weapon on the market.

In 2025, Donovan proved his worth by slashing .287/.353/.422 across 118 games, but his true value lies in a 119 wRC+ that confirms he was 19% more efficient than the average big-league hitter.

While he may not provide the raw power of a traditional slugger, his ability to manipulate the strike zone and consistently reach base—as evidenced by his .353 OBP and low strikeout rate—would offer a perfect high-floor bridge in a Yankees lineup that often struggles with swing-and-miss tendencies.

Mets still in the hunt

Despite recently securing a blockbuster three-year, $126 million deal with Bo Bichette, the New York Mets remain aggressively in the hunt for Cody Bellinger. Front office sources indicate that the Bichette signing hasn’t dampened Steve Cohen’s pursuit of the versatile outfielder; instead, the Mets view Bellinger as the final piece to an elite 2026 lineup alongside Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor.

