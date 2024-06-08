Argentina will face Ecuador in an international friendly. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina compete against Ecuador in what will be a 2024 international friendly. For fans eagerly anticipating every moment of this exciting match, here are all the essential details, including the exact date, start time, and various options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

An interesting duel will take place between two teams expected to fight for the top places in the upcoming Copa America 2024. On one side will be the current world champions and defending continental champions, Argentina, who seek to continue their winning streak.

The Argentine team knows that this is likely one of the last major tournaments for Lionel Messi, and they want to make the most of it. Their rivals will be Ecuador, a team that fell somewhat below expectations in Qatar 2022. However, they have a young and talented squad, with which they hope to compete strongly in the Copa America, and this friendly against Argentina will be crucial in their preparation.

When will the Argentina vs Ecuador match be played?

The Argentina vs Ecuador for this 2024 international friendly match is scheduled for this Sunday, June 9, at 7:00 PM (ET).

Enner Valencia of Ecuador and Cristian Romero of Argentina – IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Argentina vs Ecuador: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Argentina vs Ecuador in the USA

In the United States, the friendly game between Argentina and Ecuador can be seen through Fubo (free trial). Other options: FOX Sports, TyC Sports Internacional.