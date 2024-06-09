All eyes are on Lionel Messi as Argentina return to action today, when the reigning world champions face Ecuador in an international friendly at Soldier Field in Chicago ahead of the 2024 Copa America.
Of course, what many wonder is whether the Inter Miami star will play for La Albiceleste. Messi is expected to show up at some point in the second half, as he’ll probably start the game on the bench.
In his pre-match press conference on Saturday, Argentine national team coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed Messi will take part in the game, though he couldn’t guarantee how much.
“(Messi) will probably play. I don’t know if it’ll be the whole game, 30 minutes or 60 minutes. But he’ll play. The fans will be able to see him which is more important,” Scaloni said, via Felipe Cardenas.
Messi expected to come off the bench for Argentina vs Ecuador
According to Diego Monroig of ESPN Argentina, Messi will not start for Argentina against Ecuador. Instead, the team’s attacking line will be Julian Alvarez – Lautaro Martinez – Angel Di Maria.
Argentina’s predicted lineup: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuña; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso; Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria.
Argentina’s schedule
Following the game against Ecuador in the Windy City, Argentina will travel to Washington to play Guatemala on Friday, June 14 in their last friendly before the 2024 Copa America.
On Thursday, June 20, the defending champions will play Canada in the inaugural match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Five days later, Argentina will play Chile. The group stage finale will be on June 29 against Peru.
- June 14 – vs Guatemala (friendly)
- June 20 – vs Canada (Copa America)
- June 25 – vs Chile (Copa America)
- June 29 – vs Peru (Copa America)