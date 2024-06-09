Argentina take on Ecuador in an international friendly in Chicago today, but the question everyone is making is whether Lionel Messi will suit up for La Albiceleste.

All eyes are on Lionel Messi as Argentina return to action today, when the reigning world champions face Ecuador in an international friendly at Soldier Field in Chicago ahead of the 2024 Copa America.

Of course, what many wonder is whether the Inter Miami star will play for La Albiceleste. Messi is expected to show up at some point in the second half, as he’ll probably start the game on the bench.

In his pre-match press conference on Saturday, Argentine national team coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed Messi will take part in the game, though he couldn’t guarantee how much.

“(Messi) will probably play. I don’t know if it’ll be the whole game, 30 minutes or 60 minutes. But he’ll play. The fans will be able to see him which is more important,” Scaloni said, via Felipe Cardenas.

Lionel Messi of Argentina enters the pitch as he passes next to the trophy prior to the final of Copa America Brazil 2021 between Brazil and Argentina at Maracana Stadium on July 10, 2021 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Messi expected to come off the bench for Argentina vs Ecuador

According to Diego Monroig of ESPN Argentina, Messi will not start for Argentina against Ecuador. Instead, the team’s attacking line will be Julian Alvarez – Lautaro Martinez – Angel Di Maria.

Argentina’s predicted lineup: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuña; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso; Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria.

Argentina’s schedule

Following the game against Ecuador in the Windy City, Argentina will travel to Washington to play Guatemala on Friday, June 14 in their last friendly before the 2024 Copa America.

On Thursday, June 20, the defending champions will play Canada in the inaugural match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Five days later, Argentina will play Chile. The group stage finale will be on June 29 against Peru.