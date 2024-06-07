Argentina return to action Sunday, June 9, when they take on Ecuador in an international friendly in Chicago ahead of the 2024 Copa America. Find out here the probable lineups.

With the 2024 Copa America drawing nearer, both Argentina and Ecuador are already in the US to prepare for the tournament. On Sunday, June 9, La Albiceleste and La Tri will face off in an international friendly at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Lionel Messi and company will be looking to defend their crown this year, having lifted the last Copa America played in Brazil three years ago. Besides, they have a reputation to uphold as they’re the reigning world champions as well.

But it will be interesting to see what Ecuador have in store for this year too, as the country has never lifted the Copa America so far. But before they get into this competition, they’ll use this friendly as a measuring stick for their aspirations.

Argentina’s predicted lineup: Will Messi start?

Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni is expected to give playing time to those who haven’t played that much with their clubs recently. Julian Alvarez and Lisandro Martinez, for instance, are expected to start.

Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the final of Copa America Brazil 2021 between Brazil and Argentina at Maracana Stadium on July 10, 2021 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

But fans will probably be more thrilled to know that Messi will play from the get-go as well, with Emiliano Martinez expected to put on the gloves. Scaloni still has time to make decisions, but the starting XI seems to be in his mind already.

Argentina’s probable lineup: Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo de Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Angel Di Maria.

Ecuador’s probable lineup

Felix Sanchez Bas is creating a lot of expectations in Ecuador, who hope the new manager to replicate the success achieved by Gustavo Alfaro en route to Qatar 2022. This will only be a friendly, but it could be very telling for La Tri.

Ecuador’s predicted starting XI: Alexander Dominguez, Angelo Preciado, Piero Hincapie, Jose Hurtado, Felix Torres, Moises Caicedo, Alan Franco, Carlos Gruezo, Kendry Paez, Angel Mena, Enner Valencia.