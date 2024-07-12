Atlas will face Tigres UANL on Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Here's everything you need to know about game time, broadcast details, and streaming options to stay connected to all the action.

Atlas are set to clash with Tigres UANL in a high-stakes encounter during Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Anticipation among fans is palpable as they gear up for this crucial showdown. Mark your calendars, highlight the venue, and set those alarms for kickoff because you won’t want to miss a single moment of the live-streamed action.

In the opening Matchday, just a pair of matchups ended in stalemates. Among them was Atlas, making their Liga MX debut with a lively draw against Juarez FC. The result favored the “Rojinegros,” who battled back twice from deficits to secure a valuable point.

Now, as they prepare for their inaugural home fixture, Atlas aim to clinch their first three points of the season. However, their task won’t come easy as they face Tigres UANL, a formidable contender for the league crown. Tigres kicked off their campaign with a solid home triumph over Necaxa and are now eyeing a second straight victory to assert their early-season dominance.

When will the Atlas vs Tigres UANL match be played?

Atlas play against Tigres UANL in a much-anticipated clash on Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 this Friday, July 12. The action is slated to commence at 11:05 PM (ET).

Atlas vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:05 PM

CT: 10:05 PM

MT: 9:05 PM

PT: 8:05 PM

How to watch Atlas vs Tigres UANL in the USA

Tune in for all the thrilling action of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 clash between Atlas and Tigres UANL, streaming live on Fubo (free trial available) across the United States. Don’t miss a moment as they face off, with another option to catch the showdown on TUDN.