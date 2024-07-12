Club America face off against Queretaro on Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Fans in the USA won't want to miss a second of the action—here's the lowdown on game time, broadcast details, and streaming options to keep you tuned in.

Club America play against Queretaro in a highly anticipated Matchday 2 clash of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Fans are buzzing with excitement for this pivotal showdown. Be sure to circle the date, note the venue, and set your alarms for kickoff. Don’t miss a moment of the action—catch it all live via stream.

The 2023/2024 season kicked off on a rocky note for reigning champions Club America. Despite high expectations, they stumbled in their title defense with a surprising 2-1 loss to a resilient Atletico San Luis, powered by two goals from Klimowicz.

Now, “Las Aguilas” are tasked with bouncing back swiftly as they prepare to face Queretaro. Like Club America, Queretaro also started their season with a loss, falling 2-1 to Tijuana. With both teams eager to get their first points on the board, this matchup promises to be a challenging test for Club America as they look to regain their winning form.

When will the Club America vs Queretaro match be played?

Club America will take on Queretaro in a thrilling Matchday 2 showdown of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 this Friday, July 12, with kickoff set for 9:00 PM (ET).

Club America vs Queretaro: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Club America vs Queretaro in the USA

Catch all the action of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 showdown as Club America take on Queretaro, live on Fubo (free trial available) in the United States. You can also tune in on TUDN, UniMás and Univision to witness this clash.