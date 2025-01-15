NCAAF News: Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer receives more bad news as top recruit decommits from program

The adversity keeps stacking up in Tuscaloosa ahead of Kalen DeBoer’s second year at the helm of the Alabama Crimson Tide football program. In addition to key departures, one high-end recruit in the 2027 class decided to back down from signing with the script A, though it could all change and it’s too early to shut the door.

The 2024 NCAA season ended in heartbreak for the Crimson Tide, mostly because of the Committee’s decision to leave ‘Bama out of the postseason. The loss against Michigan at the Reliaquest Bowl was the straw that broke the camel’s back, or in this case the elephant’s.

DeBoer and the Tide will face an uphill battle in the upcoming season. After Jalen Milroe’s exit for the NFL, the program will rely in an inexperienced quarterback to help guide them to the promised land. Alabama expressed interest in Georgia transfer Carson Beck, according to reports, but the senior quarterback opted for the Miami Hurricanes, instead.

With Keelon Russell and Ty Simpson as the biggest contenders for the starting quarterback job, DeBoer will have to put together a strong offensive system that can withstand the expected mistakes from debuting QBs. However, the defense isn’t much better off either for DeBoer.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts with a look in the direction of side judge Victor Sanchez after a play against the Oklahoma Sooners in the fourth quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma won 24-3.

The scenes in Tuscaloosa are tough as the program has lost some prestige since Nick Saban’s departure and DeBoer’s rough first year. As the program looks a bit lost and wandering into the future, one of the top recruits in the 2027 class is having second thoughts himself.

Four-star EDGE Ba’Roc Willis confirmed his de-commitment from the Crimson Tide, via Touchdown Alabama on X. While this decision highlights the impact of Alabama’s poor season and its potential future repercussions as the program weakens, it’s still far too early for a player in the 2027 recruiting class to make commitments. Willis could still end up in Tuscaloosa when the time comes for him to sign in college football.

Ryan Williams’ recognition

Freshman star Ryan Williams put on a monstrous campaign during his first year in the program. Playing in all 13 games, the 17-year-old wide receiver was a human highlight-reel, finishing the campaign with 48 receptions for a team’s best 865 yards and 8 touchdowns. Williams added two more touchdowns through the ground, as well.

Williams became one of the biggest household names in college football in only his first year. While fellow freshman Jeremiah Smith stole the spotlight, Williams made the headlines all season long, too.

For his sensational performance, Williams was named to the Football Writers Association of America’s 2024 Freshman All-America Team.