The 2025 NFL season is already underway for many teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, in a surprising twist, a key member of Russell Wilson’s offense could be on the verge of leaving Mike Tomlin‘s squad.

The 2024 season was a tough one for the Steelers, marked by significant roster changes, including the addition of two quarterbacks vying for the starting role.

Russell Wilson ultimately won the starting job over Justin Fields. However, his performance was less than stellar, leaving the team with crucial decisions to make about their starting quarterback for the upcoming season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Steelers on the verge of losing a key member of Russell Wilson’s offense

After their Wild Card round elimination by the Ravens, the Steelers are already preparing for next season. A major focus will be revamping the offense.

see also NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger takes big shot at Mike Tomlin after Steelers loss to Ravens in playoffs

Russell Wilson was the starting quarterback in 2024, but his underwhelming performance has fueled speculation that he may not return to the AFC North team this year.

Advertisement

Before Wilson’s arrival, the Steelers made a significant change by firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada after a dismal 2023 season. Arthur Smith was brought in as his replacement.

Advertisement

However, Smith’s tenure has been disappointing, with reports of a strained relationship with Wilson. This tension could see Smith leaving the Steelers ahead of the 2025 season.

Advertisement

Arthur Smith, offensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Chicago Bears have confirmed they interviewed Arthur Smith for their head coach vacancy. Although there are many candidates, Smith’s experience could make him an appealing choice for the NFC North team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Mike Tomlin let Arthur Smith leave?

While the Bears may be interested, the Steelers have the final say on Smith’s future. Mike Tomlin brought him on board last year, and another change in the offensive coordinator role could disrupt their continuity.

see also NFL News: Super Bowl champion coach explains why Mike Tomlin and Steelers keep losing in playoffs

Reports indicate that Russell Wilson might not return to the Steelers this year. Retaining Smith could provide much-needed stability as they prepare for a potential new quarterback in 2025.

Advertisement

SurveyShould the Steelers try to retain Arthur Smith? Should the Steelers try to retain Arthur Smith? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE