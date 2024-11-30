Trending topics:
Where to watch Barcelona vs Las Palmas live for free in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025

Barcelona face Las Palmas in a Matchday 15 showdown of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. For fans in the USA, here's everything you need to know about kickoff times and how to watch the action, including TV and streaming details.

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona
© IMAGO / NurPhotoRobert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona

By Leonardo Herrera

Barcelona will face off against Las Palmas in a Matchday 15 clash of the 2024/2025 La Liga season, promising an exciting encounter for fans. Viewers in the United States can catch all the action live, and here’s a complete guide to kickoff times and available TV and streaming options.

[Watch Barcelona vs Las Palmas online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Celta de Vigo stunned Barcelona with a late rally, securing a 2-2 draw and denying the Catalans three crucial points. Despite the setback, Robert Lewandowski’s side remains atop La Liga, holding a four-point lead over second-place Real Madrid. However, Los Blancos have a game in hand, and a victory in that match could narrow the gap to just one point.

With that in mind, Barcelona are determined to secure a win in their next match against Las Palmas, who sit in 16th place, just two points clear of the relegation zone. For the Canary Islands side, any point against the league leaders would be a valuable result as they battle to stay out of danger.

When will the Barcelona vs Las Palmas match be played?

Barcelona are set to face Las Palmas on Saturday, November 30, in Matchday 15 of the 2024-2025 La Liga season. The highly anticipated clash is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 PM (ET).

Barcelona vs Las Palmas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Barcelona vs Las Palmas in the USA

Don’t miss the exciting 2024/2025 La Liga clash between Barcelona and Las Palmas, streaming live in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo, which offers a free trial, or catch it on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.

Better Collective Logo