Where to watch Boca Juniors vs River Plate live in the USA: 2024 Liga Profesional Argentina

Boca Juniors will face River Plate on Matchday 15 of the 2024 Liga Profesional Argentina. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this game live in the USA.

Edinson Cavani of<br /> Boca Juniors battle for the ball against Paulo Diaz of River Plate
© IMAGO / SOPA ImagesEdinson Cavani of<br /> Boca Juniors battle for the ball against Paulo Diaz of River Plate

By Leonardo Herrera

Boca Juniors are set to take on arch-rivals River Plate in a highly anticipated clash on Matchday 15 of the 2024 Liga Profesional Argentina. Fans in the USA won’t want to miss a second of the action, so be sure to mark your calendars, check the kickoff time, and lock in your streaming options to catch the showdown live.

[Watch Boca Juniors vs River Plate live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Boca Juniors and River Plate are set to renew their fierce rivalry in another edition of the Superclasico at La Bombonera, promising an electric atmosphere and intense competition. Boca has struggled this season, both in the Liga Profesional and the Copa Sudamericana, but recent signs of improvement have given fans hope.

A victory in this high-stakes matchup could be a pivotal moment in their season, as the Xeneizes look to reignite their form and claim a crucial win against their biggest rivals. Meanwhile, River Plate enters the clash with one eye on the Copa Libertadores but fully aware of the importance of securing a Superclasico victory.

When will the Boca Juniors vs River Plate match be played?

Boca Juniors will host River Plate in a highly anticipated clash on Matchday 15 of the Liga Profesional Argentina this Saturday, September 21. The iconic Superclasico rivalry will kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Miguel Merentiel of Boca Juniors and Ignacio Fernandez of River Plate – IMAGO / SOPA Images

Miguel Merentiel of Boca Juniors and Ignacio Fernandez of River Plate – IMAGO / SOPA Images

Boca Juniors vs River Plate: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Boca Juniors vs River Plate in the USA

This 2024 Liga Profesional Argentina game between Boca Juniors and River Plate can be watched live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Fanatiz USA, Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo, TyC Sports Internacional.

Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

